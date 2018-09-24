Drag Racing' 18: Mantra Racing's Hemanth crowned triple National Champion

Hemant Mudappa - Mantra Racing

Photo Credits: Mantra Racing

Chennai, September 23: Bengaluru’s Vivek Ramachander (Tuneotronics) and Hemant Mudappa (Mantra Racing) cornered all the glory by winning five titles between them in the four-wheeler and two-wheeler categories, respectively, as the MMSC fmsci Indian National Drag Racing Championship concluded at the MMRT, here on Sunday.

Ramachander topped the Unrestricted and Indian Open (Stock Body) categories among cars while Hemant Mudappa emerged champion in the Unrestricted, 1051cc and Above, and 851-1050cc classes in the two-wheeler section.

Another Bengalurean Jayant V took the National title in the Indian Open (Altered Body) class of the four-wheeler category.

Mumbai’s Hussain Khan had a double in the two-wheeler category as he took the titles in the 2-Stroke 130cc and 131-165cc classes.

The results (Provisional):

Four-Wheelers – Unrestricted class: 1. Mithun M (Bengaluru) (12.845secs); 2. Vivek Ramachander (Tunetronics, Bengaluru) (12.875); 3. Radha Selvaraj (Chennai) (13.254). National champion: Vivek Ramachander.

Indian Open (Altered Body): Mithun M (Bengaluru) (12.910); 2. Radha Selvarajan (Chennai) (13.175); 3. Jayant V (Bengaluru) (13.220). National champion: Jayant V.

Indian Open (Stock body): Mithun M (Tunetronics, Bengaluru) (12.903); 2. Shubhodeep Ghosh (Tunetronics, Bengaluru) (14.631); 3. Vivek Ramachander (Tunetronics, Bengaluru) (14.785). National champion: Vivek Ramachander.

Indian Touring Cars - National champion: Kasha Sai (Salem).

Two-Wheelers (4-Stroke) – Unrestricted: 1. Hemant Mudappa (Mantra Racing, Bengaluru) (08.141secs); 2. Hafizullah Khan (Bengaluru) (08.312). National champion: Hemant Mudappa (Mantra Racing, Bengaluru).

1051cc and Above: 1. Hafizullah Khan (Bengaluru) (08.413); 2. Hemant Mudappa (Mantra Racing, Bengaluru) (08.486). National champion: Hemant Mudappa (Mantra Racing, Bengaluru)

851-1050cc: 1. Hemant Mudappa (Mantra Racing, Bengaluru) (08.618). 551-850cc: 1. Alimon (12.291). National champion: Hemant Mudappa (Mantra Racing, Bengaluru).

361-550cc: 1. Anandhu KK (Chennai) (12.775); 2. Deepak S (Bengaluru) (12.878); 3. Harshil Thakur (Mumbai) (12.996). National champion: R Ashwin Kumar (Chennai).

226-360cc: 1. Shankar Guru (Chennai) (13.995); 2. Shahinsha R (Chennai) (15.690); 3. Shivashankar (Chennai) (15.897). National champion: Shankar Guru (Chennai).

166-225cc: 1. Deepak S (Bengaluru) (13.715); 2. Harshil Thakur (Mumbai) (14.319); 3. Sameer Ali Shaikh (Mumbai) (14.752). National champion: Harshil Thakur (Mumbai).

Up to 165cc: 1. Jagan Kumar (Chennai) (14.496); 2. Aravind Ganesh (Chennai) (15.023); 3. Gowtham R (Bengaluru) (15.075). National champion: Aravind Ganesh (Chennai).

2-Stroke – 131-165cc: 1. Hussain Khan (Mumbai) (12.753); 2. Mohammed Rafiq (Chennai) (12.983); 3. Kaleem Pasha (Bengaluru) (13.066). National champion: Hussain Khan (Mumbai).

Up to 130cc: 1. Mohammed Rafiq (Chennai) (13.835); 2. Aravind Ganesh (Chennai) (13.920); 3. R Madhan Kumar (14:098). National champion: Hussain Khan (Mumbai).