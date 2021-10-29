ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is returning to Mexico City in 2022

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has announced that racing will return to Mexico City as part of its Season 8 calendar. COVID-19 forced a temporary move to Puebla as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit in the country’s capital city was repurposed as a pandemic field hospital.

Unlike the 2021 Puebla E-Prix doubleheader slotted into Rounds 8 and 9 in June, the Mexico E-Prix will be a Round 3 single race event on Saturday, February 12, following the season-opening twin-bill in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia at the end of January.

Said Alberto Longo, Formula E Chief Championship Officer and Co-Founder, in a release:

“Visiting Mexico is one of the highlights of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. We are thrilled to return to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit and welcome back thousands of fans to enjoy an incredible day of family-friendly, dramatic racing action. Formula E has visited Mexico six times, and each time we are greeted by our huge fanbase creating an electric atmosphere that is unique to Mexico. We cannot wait to experience that again in just a few months and urge fans to get their tickets now and make sure they don’t miss out.”

The Mexico City E-Prix will welcome back fans to what is being called a ‘refreshed Allianz E-Village’ with interactive activities for the whole family to enjoy, including local musicians, artists, and food and drink vendors.

Formula E has more North American events

The 2022 Formula E calendar consists of 16 rounds in a dozen worldwide locations, a quarter of them in North America. Following Mexico City, the series returns to Canada for the first time since 2017. The Round 11 Vancouver E-Prix is scheduled for July 2 as part of the three-day Canadian E-Fest.

Next up is a doubleheader weekend July 16-17 on the streets of Brooklyn, New York, in the shadow of the Statue of Liberty for Rounds 11-12.

