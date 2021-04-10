ABC Supply to sponsor AJ Foyt 60th Anniversary Indianapolis 500 tribute livery

On May 30, 1961, AJ Foyt captured the first of his four Indianapolis 500 titles. This year, the 105th running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing will mark the 60th anniversary of that victory with a special throwback tribute livery of his No. 1 Bowes Seal Fast Offenhauser roadster.

ABC Supply, one of AJ Foyt Racing’s longtime partners, will be on board for the 2021 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

ICYMI, we unveiled the No. 1 @abcsupplyracing '61 tribute livery yesterday w/ @JRHildebrand set to drive.



It wouldn't have been possible without the help of @CGRindycar loaning us the No. 1. Huge thanks to @GanassiChip & his organization.#FoytsFirst500🏁 | #Indy500 | #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/XvE9bbTGEc — AJ Foyt Racing (@AJFoytRacing) April 9, 2021

“Having ABC Supply sponsor this car is fantastic,” AJ Foyt said in a release. “They were awful good to us as our main sponsor for 15 years, and they came back for the 500 last year when things were pretty tough. Well, that just shows what type of company they are. We’ve been great friends, and we’ll remain that way.”

JR Hilderbrand will pilot the AJ Foyt tribute livery. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

J.R. Hildebrand will pilot the No. 1 Chevrolet, sixty years to the date of AJ Foyt’s triumph.

"This livery is more than just a throwback for us,” revealed Team President Larry Foyt in a release. “It is special to our team and family, and its imagery is something I have grown up seeing my whole life. It is wonderful that our longtime friend and partner ABC Supply will be the primary sponsor on this tribute to one of my dad’s great accomplishments. Being able to sign a quality driver like J.R. will add another source of valuable feedback to our team, which is especially important given the talent-packed Indy 500 entry list this year."

AJ Foyt handpicked JR Hildebrand

Hildebrand knows his way around the famed Brickyard, having qualified for the Indy 500 for ten straight years. Foyt hired him to drive his fourth entry in the 500, and when he does, he will be wearing a solid white uniform, the same color Foyt wore. The only difference is Hildebrand’s firesuit will feature many more marketing partners who made the fourth entry possible.

Read more IndyCar: A look at the past, present, and future of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Advertisement

“This is definitely a drive to be excited about, and for multiple reasons,” said the 33-year-old Californian. “Getting the chance to drive for A.J. and Larry is something I'm looking forward to no matter what, but with ABC honoring the 60th Anniversary of A.J.'s first 500 win that makes it extra special. I'll be back in a Chevy, where I've spent almost my entire IndyCar career driving, gain the benefit of three teammates, and get the chance to reunite, in a way, with an engineer I've had success with before in Justin Taylor, who's race-engineering Seb (Sebastien Bourdais) this year. We all know that the 500 is only getting more competitive, so we'll all have to bring our best to the table, but that, to me, is what makes this race so worthwhile in the first place. I can't wait to get rolling."

The No. 1 ABC Supply Chevrolet livery for the Indy 500. Graphic courtesy of AJ Foyt Racing

AJ Foyt’s team has a long history with his sponsor. The ABC Supply crew will also wear uniforms modeled after the 1961 crew headed by legendary chief mechanic George Bignotti.

Advertisement

Foyt, now 86, said: “At my age, I don’t get too excited anymore, but I’m thrilled to see this car painted like my ’61 car. That win was so special because it was my dream just to be good enough to make the race. To win it three years later, well, I was thrilled to death about it. They were all sweet victories but to win that first one after where I came from, it was unbelievable.”

AJ Foyt Racing & @abcsupplyracing have reunited to celebrate the 60th anniversary of A.J. Foyt's first #Indy500 triumph!



As a tribute to Super Tex, this special livery was designed by @aldofalla to replicate that of the 1961 winner.#FoytsFirst500🏁 | #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/R2vEGl22kQ — AJ Foyt Racing (@AJFoytRacing) April 8, 2021

“ABC Supply is excited for the opportunity to support AJ Foyt Racing by sponsoring the No. 1 car for the Indy 500,” said Mike Jost, COO of ABC Supply. “A.J. is a living legend and part of the ABC family, and our 15,000 associates are honored to help celebrate the 60th anniversary of his first of four Indy 500 wins as a driver.”