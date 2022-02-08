Arjun Maini joins HRT for Asian Le Mans Series

Indian racer Arjun Maini has joined the Haupt Racing Team (HRT) for the Asian Le Mans Series this season. This will be the first time the Haupt Racing Team will be competing in the Asian Le Mans.

The team from Meuspath will line up with one Mercedes-AMG GT3 in all four of the series’ races. Along with Arjun Maini, Rory Penttinen of Finland and team owner Hubert Haupt will be at the wheel.

The first race of the season gets underway on February 12 at Dubai Autodrome.

Arjun Maini to make HRT debut in Dubai

In Rory Penttinen, HRT has acquired a wealth of experience in the Asian Le Mans Series. The Finn started every one of the races in 2021, winning the Team and Driver titles in the LMP3 class.

He will share the cockpit with team owner Hubert Haupt, while Arjun Maini will be the third driver. Like Penttinen, the 24 year-old Indian, who drove in the DTM last year, will be making his racing debut for the Haupt Racing Team in Dubai.

Speaking about his association with the Haupt Racing Team, Maini said he was pleased to be a part of a vibrant team.

"I am really pleased to be driving a Mercedes-AMG GT3 again in the Asian Le Mans Series, and to be doing so for an established team like HRT. We have a strong line-up, so we will hopefully be able to produce some strong performances."

He added that he was looking forward to the races, saying:

"I have great memories of the tracks in Dubai and Abu Dhabi where I have driven in earlier championships, and I am really looking forward to capitalize on my previous experiences of Endurance racing in Asia and Europe."

Four races in Asian Le Mans Series

The calendar for the Asian Le Mans Series comprises four races. The opening weekend in Dubai (February 12 and 13) sees the teams contest two four-hour races. The series then moves to Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi for two more four-hour races on February 19 and 20.

This year’s field features 37 cars, 23 of which will line up in the GT class, more than ever before.

The teams will not only be battling it out for the title in the Asian Le Mans Series, but each class winner will also be rewarded with a starting place at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.

