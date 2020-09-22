India will be on par with other nations in motorsports soon: Aishwarya Pissay

Circuit and off-road motorcycle racer Aishwarya Pissay recently caught up with Sportskeeda where she discussed how the motorsports industry is growing slowly in India.

Pissay felt that European countries were a few years ahead of India because they had started early, but was optimistic that India would soon catch up with them.

In an exclusive chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Aishwarya Pissay spoke about her career, injuries, relations with other racers, and the competition between India and other nations.

"I would say they are a few years ahead of us because they have been doing this for a long time, but I think we are catching up and with FMSCI doing a lot more work at the grassroots level by bringing more athletes, creating more arenas for everyone's frame, I think it is improving, and we will be at par with them in a few years," Pissay said.

Pissay holds the record for being the first Indian to win a world title in motorsports. She is just 25 years old but has already participated in the Baja Aragon World Rally in Spain.

There are very few facilities for off-road training in India: Aishwarya Pissay

The six-time National Road Racing & Rally Champion spoke about how there are very few training facilities for motorsports in India compared to other nations.

When asked about the difference between the level of motorsports in India and other countries, Pissay replied:

"It's a few years ahead of us because motorsports is still growing in our country, and in terms of facilities, we have only three big race tracks in India. We just have one or two facilities like Big Rock in Bangalore and Tribal Adventure Cafe in Bangalore for rallies. There are very few training facilities for off-road."

Aishwarya Pissay also noted how many tracks would be readily available for her to ride in foreign countries, with every city and village having a designated area where she could train.

Lastly, she stated that other racers had already started racing in their respective regions. Aishwarya Pissay is aiming to participate in the FIM Baja World Cup next month after clearing visa requirements.