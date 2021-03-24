Formula E and F1 tentatively scheduled to return to the United States in 2021

Fans of single-seater racing are in for a treat this year as Formula E and Formula 1 are back on schedule to race in the United States after the COVID-19 pandemic had forced both European series to cancel their events in 2020.

Formula E, the racing series that uses electric cars, went to Miami for its inaugural event in 2015 and then Long Beach, California, the following year. The New York City ePrix was born in 2017 on a newly created 1.475-mile street course in the Red Hook section of Brooklyn. The two-day event drew an estimated 20,000 spectators. This year, however, it will be a one-day affair taking place on Jul. 10.

Formula E New York ePrix Race 2 Results: Champion Jean-Eric Vergne wins as Audi takes title https://t.co/D0Uypu6DHy pic.twitter.com/Uv8RlSJoi5 — Autoweek (@AutoweekUSA) July 15, 2018

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). Its first race was on Sept. 13, 2014, in Beijing, China, and the season concluded on Jun. 28, 2015, in London. Nelson Piquet Jr. won the series' first drivers title. António Félix da Costa entered this season as the defending champion.

Formula E drivers from the first season

Veterans of the first season included Takuma Sato, Katherine Legge, Simona de Silvestro, Marco Andretti, and the late Justin Wilson.

Formula E looks a lot like Formula 1 in structure, fielding a dozen teams with two drivers each. F1 has ten teams with a total of 20 competitors.

The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix will take place on Oct. 22-24 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. It is sandwiched between Suzuka, Japan (Oct. 8-10) and Mexico City (Oct. 29-31).