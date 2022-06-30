Formula E confirms 2022/23 Season 9 calendar; includes new venues in India and Brazil

Formula E, the all-electric racing series, has announced the provisional calendar for Season 9 of the all-electric racing series. The calendar includes 18 races to be held in 13 “iconic” cities around the world.

The season will begin in Mexico City on January 14, 2023, and will conclude on July 30, 2023 in London, United Kingdom.

According to Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle, the new calendar will help the sport maintain its momentum with its global fanbase and continue to grow. In a statement released after the announcement, he said:

“From Round 1 in Mexico City to the climax of Season 9 in London, the stage is set for the most successful Formula E season yet. We expect Season 9 to continue our momentum of growing the global fanbase for the sport.”

The new season is also notable for the introduction of the all-new Gen3 car, which according to Formula E, are “the fastest, lightest, most powerful and most efficient electric race cars ever built”.

The Gen3 car was officially unveiled ahead of the season-opening Monaco E-Prix scheduled earlier this year. It features massive upgrades over its predecessors in both performance and efficiency and sports a new compact and triangular design.

In a statement released after the unveiling, Reigle said:

“Engineers and sustainability experts have worked together to build the Gen3, a race car that proves how high performance and sustainability can powerfully co-exist without compromise.”

Hyderabad and Sao Paulo to host Formula E races next year

Season 9 of the FIA Formula E is the biggest in the all-electric series history and includes two new venues from around the world.

Round 4 of the championship will be held in Hyderabad, India on February 11, 2023, while São Paulo, Brazil is set to host round 6 on March 25, 2023. Meanwhile, Jakarta, Indonesia, is set to host a double header for the first time.

According to the series' co-founder and chief championship officer Alberto Longo, Season 9 is the “most expansive and dynamic” calendar its history. In a statement released after the announcement, he said:

“We will continue to push the international boundaries of all-electric street racing with E-Prix in Hyderabad and São Paulo, while maintaining the hugely popular races [that are already] on the calendar.”

Alberto further stated that they are “hard at work” to add venues to the calendar, with a race in Cape Town and a race in the USA currently under consideration.

