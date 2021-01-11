Hailie Deegan issues apology for comment during online race

Hailie Deegan, considered one of the rising stars of NASCAR, was caught using a slur during an online racing event.

The 19-year-old Deegan, who was streaming live from her Twitch account, used the R-word to check on the driver behind her.

The iRacing event earlier in the day was Deegan's first-ever stream on a Twitch channel. She later took to social media to issue an apology from her end to her fans and sponsors alike.

Earlier tonight I used an insensitive word during an online race being broadcast on twitch. It was inappropriate slang and a stupid thing to do. I apologize to everyone who was offended by it. There's no excuse for it, and I know I have to do better for my sponsors and my fans. — Hailie Deegan (@HailieDeegan) January 11, 2021

Hailie Deegan's use of the slur comes after NASCAR star Kyle Larson was suspended for using the N-word during his virtual race event in April 2020.

After getting fired from his racing team mid-season, Larson will return after a six-month suspension. He will be driving for Hendrick Motorsports in the 2021 Cup Series.

Hailie Deegan, daughter of professional motocross rider Brian Deegan, has raced in the lower levels of the NASCAR series. She has one race win in 2018 and two from the K&N Pro Series West in 2019.

Deegan is scheduled to compete full time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series next month. This is her second year as a Ford development driver.

Hailie Deegan's performances in 2020

Advertisement

Hailie Deegan produced strong performances in 2020 - four top-5s and 17 top-10s - including an 86-lap lead in the ARCA Menards Series. She also had a 7.3 average finish to go with it.

Owing to her exploits, she found herself in third place in terms of points, Bret Holmes and Michael Self being the top two.

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Clean Harbors 200

On her debut in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series at the Kansas Speedway, Hallie Deegan broke the record for the best finish (16th) by a female debutant driver.