IndyCar driver Conor Daly lends his support for Moto Cross star with a 2-word message

Conor Daly has shown his support for motocross star Max Anstie with a simple two-word message. The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver took to social media to cheer on Anstie, following his participation in the ongoing Supercross Championship.

Ad

The former Ed Carpenter Racing driver, who endured a forgettable IndyCar race with a 17th-place finish at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix, expressed his support for the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider on his Instagram stories.

Sharing a short yet encouraging message, the American racing star wrote:

"Let’s go @maxanstie"

Conor Daly offered a two-word support to motocross star Max Anstie. Image: @conordaly via Instagram.

Anstie began his racing career in motocross in 2009 and made his first professional race start at Glen Helen Raceway on May 23, 2009. He is currently racing for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, having joined the team on a multi-year contract in the summer of 2024.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Anstie would go on to seal the holeshot at the 2025 Indianapolis Supercross event Heat 2 East, ahead of Richard Hampshire and Seth Hammaker. However, the British motocross racer would only muster a seventh-place finish in the Indianapolis main event.

Conor Daly spoke about Pato O'Ward’s St. Pete race

Pato O'Ward during the INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Conor Daly recently reflected on Pato O’Ward’s performance at the season-opening St. Petersburg Grand Prix. The 33-year-old, speaking on the latest Speed Street podcast, discussed how the Arrow McLaren star delivered an impressive comeback during the St. Pete race.

Ad

The Mexican driver had qualified in P23 but managed to overcome several early-race cautions to bring his papaya-and-black car home in P11—completing the most overtakes of the Grand Prix.

“But yeah, what Pato did I think was still the most surprising thing. I said I did a faux two-stop. He did a faux three-stop and essentially stopped four times, which is wild. But it worked. He used the clear track when he got it. He basically just pushed hard all race long and never, basically never, saved fuel. So really, really strong.” (23:00)

Ad

O’Ward also had to recover from an early tire puncture caused by debris from a crash involving his teammate, Nolan Siegel, and Team Penske’s Will Power.

Expand Tweet

Despite making as many as four pit stops in the race, the F1 reserve driver surged through the field, gaining 12 positions to score valuable points for the Arrow McLaren IndyCar team. Both Pato O'Ward and Conor Daly, however, will hope for a less chaotic second race of the season when the IndyCar grid heads to California for the Thermal Club Grand Prix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback