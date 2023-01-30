“It’s almost like a home race” – Formula E drivers reveal how they feel about 2023 Hyderabad ePrix

Formula E driver Mitch Evans is looking forward to the Hyderabad ePrix as he races with the Jaguar team, which is owned by Indian-based Tata Motors. The New Zealander thinks it’s a home race for his team and is looking forward to his first experience racing in India.

When asked by Sportskeeda how he felt about racing at the Hyderabad ePrix in February, Evans replied:

“It’s going to be my first time in India, which is really exciting. I think from the championship [POV], it is an important move for us to get to India and some of the top investment markets. Obviously, TCS are the title sponsor, so we are going to have a big presence here. So it’s almost like a home race for the team. I’m looking forward to working out there and experiencing the culture...looking forward to experiencing a new city.”

The New Zealander is looking forward to visiting as he has never been to the country before. Jaguar will be the second team, along with Mahindra, to have local fans supporting them at the event.

The Jaguar driver feels that a market like India benefits Formula E, therefore making it an interesting prospect from a business perspective as well.

Formula E driver believes there will be a lot of support for the race in Hyderabad

Half-Mauritian driver Pascal Wehrlein feels the Indian ePrix will be like a home race for him since Mauritius is not too far away from the Indian subcontinent. However, having raced for Mahindra before, the Porsche Formula E driver feels there will be a lot of local support in Hyderabad and looks forward to visiting a new destination on the Formula E calendar.

Speaking to Sportskeeda in Mexico, Wehrlein expressed his thoughts on racing in India:

“Mauritius is not too far away from India...it’s where my mother is from. It’s in the Indian Ocean. I mean it’s great that we are in India next month. We will have a big fan base there. I realized when I was with Mahindra that there were a lot of Indian people cheering for us. I always like going to new places and seeing new parts of the world. Looking forward to it.”

Wehrlein previously had an Indian team boss, Monisha Kaltenborn, while he raced with Sauber in F1, and Indian-owned Mahindra Racing was his first team in Formula E.

The former F1 driver clinched second place in Mexico and won the race in Saudi Arabia, currently placing him at the top of the championship standings after three rounds.

The Electric Racing Series is prepped to hit Indian shores shortly, with the race weekend scheduled for February 8-11, 2023.

