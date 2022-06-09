“I was under a bit of heat, but we got the job done” - Kiwi Mitch Evans adds another Formula E victory to his list with historic Jakarta E-Prix win

New Zealander Mitch Evans claimed his third career victory in Formula E last weekend after triumphing over two-time FE championship winner Jean-Éric Vergne at the inaugural Jakarta E-Prix.

Evans said the race was the hardest that he has ever done due to the high temperatures at the venue. Speaking to the media following his victory, he said:

“That was hard. I was just happy to be in it at the end. It was really tight at the end with JEV, I thought I was going to pull away, but my tires started going off as soon as I got past him. I was under a bit of heat, but we got the job done.”

Evans then went on to add, saying:

“We needed a good result today. But obviously it was a new track, new climate, new everything - you don’t really know how it is going to go. So I am very happy with the result, we are back in it although we were never really out, but it has put us in a strong position so I’ll take that.”

Mitch Evans has been one of the standout performers this season in Formula E, having claimed four other podiums along with his win in Indonesia. In his fifth season with Jaguar TCS Racing, he is set to finish in the top-8 for the first time in his career.

Inaugural Formula E Jakarta E-Prix was a phenomenal success

The inaugural E-Prix in Jakarta was a phenomenal success, with more than 60,000 fans packing every available grandstand at the event.

The custom-built 2.37 km long, 18-turn Jakarta E-Prix International Circuit, with its combination of long straights, fast corners, and flowing corners, was a considerable challenge for drivers to master. Furthermore, drivers were significantly affected by the searing ambient and track temperatures at the venue.

President of Indonesia Joko Widodo and Governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan were guests of honor at the race which marked Formula E’s debut in Indonesia.

Before the race started, officials from Formula E and the FIA joined the drivers in offering a moment of silence in memory of José Abed, Honorary Vice President of the FIA, and President of the Mexican International Motor Sports Organisation, who passed away on Thursday this week aged 82.

