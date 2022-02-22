Kush Maini signs with MP Motorsport in Formula 3

Indian racer Kush Maini has signed with Dutch outfit MP Motorsport for his debut season in the FIA Formula 3 Championship. The move will allow him to showcase his talent during the Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend.

Maini, who is supported by JK Racing, lines up with MP after competing in the F3 Asian Championship last year. He finished second in the British F3 Championship in 2020.

Maini will team up with Alexander Smolyar from Russia and Caio Collet from Brazil.

Kush Maini's illustrious career

The Indian racer's career kicked off in 2011 with karting. His first title was at the Rotax Micromax level, followed by a second-place finish in 2013 WSK Euro Series at 60 Mini level.

He also raced at the CIK-FIA World KF Junior Championship and finished fourth in 2015 KF Junior WSK Champions Cup.

Maini debuted in single-seaters in 2016, taking his first podium in the Italian F4 Championship.

In 2018 and 2020, Maini raced to third and second places respectively in British F3, while finishing sixth in the 2019 Formula Renault Eurocup.

In 2021, the Indian youngster combined the Asian F3 championship with an LMP2 drive in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

"I can't wait to get going for pre-season testing" - Kush Maini on joining MP Motorsport

Speaking about his association with MP Motorsport, Maini said he was excited to join the team in his first year in FIA F3.

“In 2021, MP proved to be race winners and in the final standings they were the only FIA F3 team to have two rookies finish in the top-10. This shows their ability to coach rookie drivers on their way to immediately performing well in the series. I can’t wait to get going for pre-season testing and the first round at Bahrain," he said.

Maini will be a valuable addition to the F3 team, said MP Motorsport Team Principal Sander Dorsman.

“I’m pleased to welcome Kush to our FIA F3 team. Kush has proved himself extremely well at regional F3 levels, now it’s time for him to step up to FIA F3. I’m sure he will mix well with Alex and Caio, and we will do our best to help him shine during each of the nine race weekends coming up in the championship," he said.

