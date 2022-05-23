"Luck just doesn’t seem to be going our way" - Indian racer Jehan Daruvala after poor showing Spanish Formula 2 feature race

Indian racer Jehan Daruvala rued luck not going in his favor as an electrical issue in his car denied him a podium finish at the Formula 2 feature race in Spain.

The Indian racer's car suffered an electrical problem on the fourth lap, forcing Jehan to pull out of the race.

After the race, Jehan stated it was an extremely disappointing result and said:

“This is an extremely disappointing result, all the more so given the pace we’ve shown all weekend. I’m sure we could have fought for the win so it’s a shame we couldn’t even let our strategy play out. Luck just doesn’t seem to be going our way with the safety car last time in Imola and now there's an electrical issue here."

The racer was quick to add that the issues are a part and parcel of the sport and hoped things will go his way soon. He added:

"But that’s just part of motorsport. I know I have the speed and if we continue in this manner, I’m pretty sure things will go our way soon."

A change in strategy didn't work for Jehan in Formula 2 race

Jehan, backed by Red Bull and Prema Racing, was fourth on the grid after a strong qualifying display in Formula 2 feature race. The Prema Racing driver chose to start on the harder prime tyres, opting for an alternate strategy. Racing on harder prime tyres would have given Jehan a long first stint before the pitstop.

With most of his rivals starting on less durable soft tyres, the decision would have paid dividends in the closing stages of the race, putting Prema Racing in contention for the win.

However, it was not to be. Jehan was forced to grind to a halt after an electrical problem switched his car off on just the fourth lap.

Although the result of the feature race did not go the Indian's way, Jehan had a good stint in the Spanish Formula 2. He finished fourth in the sprint race, fighting his way up from seventh, where he started under the championship’s reverse grid rules.

Following the Spanish Formula 2 round, Jehan is now third in the overall drivers’ championship standings.

