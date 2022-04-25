Motorsport: TVS Racing and Petronas announce partnership, form India's first factory racing team

TVS Racing will join hands with Petronas to form India's first factory racing team - TVS Petronas.

The move is expected to take motorsport to greater heights in India. The TVS Petronas team will also sport a new livery from this season.

The partnership will also see Petronas provide its high-performance engine oil for all future races including the Indian National Racing Championship, Indian National Supercross Championship, and Indian National Rally Championship.

Read: Debut edition of TVS Asia One Make Championship to start on May 27

Petronas has been making giant strides in motorsport with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team, which holds eight F1 constructors' titles, and in MotoGP through Petronas Sepang Racing Team. They are also the official fuel providers for the Moto2 and Moto3 World Championships.

We are delighted to have Petronas as our partner: Chief executive of TVS Motor Company

KN Radhakrishnan, chief executive of TVS Motor Company, said the TVS Petronas partnership will be a game-changer for Indian motorsport. He said:

"We are delighted to have Petronas as our partner for TVS Racing as they come with many progressive tech solutions backed by significant wins in prominent racing events. I am confident their global expertise and solid presence in motorsports combined with TVS Racing's four decades of strong racing heritage will take us to greater heights."

Senior general manager of Group Strategic Communications of Petronas, Datin Anita Azrina Abdul Aziz, said the partnership with TVS will give Petronas another platform to test their abilities and skills in the motorsport world. Datin said:

“Through our involvement in global motorsports events, Petronas has been able to continuously innovate our Fluid Technology Solutions offering for track and road, and we are proud to partner and extend our expertise to the TVS Racing Team. We are highly motivated by this project. It gives us another platform to test our capabilities and create awareness about the Petronas brand and philosophy to motorsport fans in India, a strategic market for our business."

TVS Racing is also the pioneer of the One Make Championship in the country and are the first Indian manufacturer to introduce the series in India.

Also read: Alisha Abdullah: Breaking stereotypes on the racetrack

Edited by Ritwik Kumar