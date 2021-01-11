NASCAR: Jeff Gordon comments on possibility of coming out of retirement

Four-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jeff Gordon retired following the conclusion of the 2015 season. While he did return for a short stint as Dale Earnhardt Jr filled in, he has mostly kept his word on retirement.

In fact, Gordon doesn't seem to even have a deal lined up to run a single race this year, which is a huge disappointment for his fanbase.

Will 4 time NASCAR Cup Series champion come out retirement?

Fortunately for the diehard Rainbow Warrior fans however, Gordon did an interview with For the Win.com, and said that he is open minded to the idea of a return. Of course, he’s not anywhere near interested in running a full 36 race NASCAR schedule, or even a full schedule in one of the lower tiered series, but he is open to a one-off return apparently.

“I’m always open-minded to the right circumstances, the right track, the right group of drivers,” Gordon told For The Win on Friday. “I can’t help but want to go out there and compete against some of my older competitors, whether it be a Mark Martin or a Rusty Wallace or Tony Stewart or Dale Jr. I think under the right circumstances, like an exhibition race.”

While one would hope that could happen at a NASCAR sanctioned event, it seems like he is more interested in running Tony Stewart’s Superstar Racing experience. The series consists of six races on a variety of short tracks to determine a champion. All the cars are exactly alike in performance and look, which will force drivers to rely on their abilities instead.

Whether it’s NASCAR or Tony Stewart’s Superstar Racing Experience, it is going to be must watch television to see Jeff Gordon back in a stockcar again. It is also going to be yet another beautiful chapter in the four-time champion's legacy, and might even lead to a few more victories along the way.