“Quite a contrast to the disinterested celebrities”: F1 fans react to Martin Brundle’s grid interview with Mary McGee at the Canadian Grand Prix

Fans recently reacted to F1 pundit Martin Brundle's conversation with former motorcyclist Mary McGee at the 2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix grid walk. Many followers loved the wholesome interaction between the duo.

Martin Brundle has been performing grid walks for several years now. He walks around the grid right before the start of the Grand Prix and talks to various team members and celebrities present. In most cases, his chats with celebrities often turn awkward. This time, however, he had a lovely conversation with Mary McGee.

McGee is a former motorcycle and car racing driver. After marrying Don McGee, who was a mechanic on the East Coast, she got into racing cars and started her career in 1957. While racing cars, she also bought her first motorcycle in 1957 and soon became the first female in the US to hold a FIM license and race motorcycles. She raced in several road and dirt motorcycling events from 1960 all the way to 2012.

Trending

In the conversation with Brundle ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, she talked about how her career panned out, her first experience of an F1 race, and supporting Lewis Hamilton. Take a look:

Expand Tweet

Many F1 fans were delighted to see Mary McGee's conversation with Martin Brundle. They discussed how different it was from the F1 pundit's other interviews with celebrities. They appreciated Brundle for being patient, as well as McGee for her upbeat and polite persona.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Wow. Quite a contrast to the disinterested celebrities," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"Tipping my hat to her…. Love this kind of content," a user praised.

"I like how Brundle tried to wrap it up, but when she kept talking and started another story he stayed there and asked her further questions. Respect where respect is due," one pointed out.

Some fans also talked about McGee's support of Lewis Hamilton. One follower also hoped that she would get to meet Hamilton after the race.

"I personally just love that she called Hamilton Mr Hampton," a follower added.

Expand Tweet

"I really hope she got to meet Lewis," one wrote.

Mary McGee recalls her first F1 race visit ahead of the 2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix

While speaking to Martin Brundle at the 2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix, former motorcyclist Mary McGee shared a memory of her first F1 race visit.

Speaking on Sky Sports, she stated that she loved F1 and visited the Riverside International Raceway for her first race in 1960 as a spectator. She added that she met Jim Clark on that race weekend as well.

"I love Formula 1 racing. I was in Riverside many years ago for the first Formula 1 race, met Jimmy Clark for God's sake!" McGee recalled.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback