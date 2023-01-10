Rick Ware Racing confirms its entry and driver's lineup for the IMSA LMP2

Along with their exploits in NASCAR and the NTT IndyCar Series, Rick Ware Racing have expanded their horizons for the 2023 season of motorsports. The Concord, North Carolina-based racing outfit has announced its official entry into the famed IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, with a strong lineup of drivers to contend in the country's premier endurance-racing championship.

The team will see a full-time entry into the LMP2 category of the series with drivers Eric Lux and Pietro Fittipaldi. The team will be rounded off by Canadian Devlin DeFrancesco and 2022 Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric for the Michelin Endurance Cup events and the season-opener respectively.

DeFrancesco and Lux have already seen success in the LMP2 category with prior wins to their names, bringing experience to Rick Ware Racing's operation. Coupled with Haas F1 reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi's open-wheel experience and Austin Cindric's four previous attempts at the 24 Hours of Daytona, Rick Ware's 40th season in professional motorsports seems to be headed in the right direction.

Pietro Fittipaldi @PiFitti I will be racing for Vou competir na IMSA pela equipe RWR, começando com as 24 Horas de Daytona! Feliz demais…vamo! NEWSI will be racing for @RickWareRacing in the IMSA LMP2 championship! Starting off with the Daytona 24 Hours! Super stoked!Vou competir na IMSA pela equipe RWR, começando com as 24 Horas de Daytona! Feliz demais…vamo! NEWS🚨🇺🇸I will be racing for @RickWareRacing in the IMSA LMP2 championship! Starting off with the Daytona 24 Hours! Super stoked! 🇧🇷Vou competir na IMSA pela equipe RWR, começando com as 24 Horas de Daytona! Feliz demais…vamo! 😜🚀 https://t.co/lilfDQNYgc

Further elaborating on the strength of his team's lineup, Ware said:

“The 24-hour race at Daytona is one of the Crown Jewels of motorsports, its right up there with the Daytona 500, Indy 500 and 24 Hours of Le Mans. I couldn’t be happier about the driver line-up we’re bringing to the Rolex 24 this year. It’s great to have drivers with F1, NASCAR, Indy Car and various other levels of racing experience driving our car this year."

Rick Ware Racing will make its IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut in the 61st Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona on January 28, 2023, at Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Cindric elaborates on future 24 Hours of Daytona appearance with Rick Ware Racing

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year Austin Cindric completes the 4-driver line-up that is slated to drive in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for Rick Ware Racing in 2023. The 24-year-old Columbus, Ohio native, who also won the 64th Daytona 500, looks forward to visiting the tri-oval and competing from behind the wheel of an LMP2 car.

With the 2023 24 Hours of Daytona being Cidnric's fifth appearance in the event, the 24-year-old elaborated on his expectations and said:

“The Rolex 24 is an event that I’ve always been passionate about, with it being my fifth attempt, I’m hungry to continue my pursuit for a win and a Rolex watch. I have a great, experienced lineup of co-drivers with a winning pedigree.”

The 61st Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona goes live on January 28, 2023 at 1:40 pm ET.

