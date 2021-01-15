Ryan Hunter-Reay returning to Andretti Autosport with DHL as primary sponsor

Ryan Hunter-Reay is returning to Andretti Autosport in the NTT IndyCar Series team he has called home for more than a decade. He will once again pilot the No. 28 Honda and has DHL, in its iconic yellow paint scheme, on board as his primary sponsor.

The Fort Lauderdale, FL-based team has had a relationship with DHL for eleven years.

“We’re really happy to welcome both DHL and Ryan [Hunter-Reay] back for the 2021 INDYCAR season,” said Andretti Autosport chairman and CEO Michael Andretti in a release. “Over the past [ten] years, DHL has become family to us, and Ryan has recorded some of the team’s greatest accomplishments. I’m looking forward to seeing what 2021 brings.”

Ryan Hunter-Reay has competed in many different auto racing formats, including the A1 Grand Prix, NASCAR Rolex Grand-Am Sports Car Series, American Le Mans Series, and Weathertech SportsCar Championship.

However, his greatest success has been with CART/IndyCar, where he has scored 18 victories, 47 podiums, and seven poles.

Former champions Ryan-Hunter Reay seeks second title

Now 40, Ryan Hunter-Reay won the IndyCar championship in 2012, and 15 of his career victories in the series have come with Andretti.

“I’m eager to get to work and honored to represent both DHL and Andretti Autosport yet again,” said Hunter-Reay. “DHL has been one of the longest-tenured primary sponsors in INDYCAR history, and that yellow 28 car has become one of the iconic INDYCAR liveries; for that, I am extremely grateful. I want nothing more than to add a second Indy 500 win to our accomplishments and earn the title of INDYCAR Champion for a second time as well.

“Coupled with the DHL partnership, AutoNation has also been vital to my career over the past nine years, and I’m very proud for the opportunity to continue as a Drive Pink brand ambassador as well. 2020 was a pretty unconventional season, and we left the year with unfinished business. Overall, as a team, we’re focused on extracting the maximum potential from the speed we had in 2020.”

Ryan Hunter-Reay, driver of the #28 DHL Honda, talks his car during an NTT Indycar Series testing at Circuit of The Americas on February 11, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Hunter-Reay becomes the third driver announced to the Andretti Autosport 2021 INDYCAR stable, alongside Colton Herta (No. 26 Gainbridge Honda) and Alexander Rossi (No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS / AutoNation Honda).

With few months remaining in the offseason, Hunter-Reay and his Andretti teammates have sights set on winter development.

The 2021 INDYCAR season kicks off on April 11 at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama.