Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato unveils image on Borg-Warner Trophy

In winning the 104th rendition of the Indianapolis 500, Takuma Sato joined an exclusive club of drivers to have their likenesses placed on the historic Borg-Warner Trophy more than once. The reveal took place in an online show at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.

When the 44-year-old took the checkered flag in 2017, he became the first Japan-born driver to win The Greatest Spectacle in Racing. At the time, he received a replica of the trophy, dubbed the Baby Borg, and now has two in his possession. His image was created once again by sculptor William Behrends.

Takuma Sato’s team, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, will receive the Borg-Warner Championship Team Owner’s Trophy.

“I am thrilled to once again have my face become a permanent fixture on the Borg-Warner Trophy,” Sato said in a release. “William’s work is extraordinary, and it is amazing how much detail he can fit into the sterling silver sculptures. The effort he puts into making each individual winners’ personality, and character is quite special, and it was an honor to experience this thorough and remarkable process once again.”

The unveiling at the IMS Museum was a highlight of 100 Days festivities Friday. Race Day for the 105th Indianapolis 500 is Sunday, May 30 – exactly 100 days from today.

Bobby Rahal and Mike Lanigan, Borg-Warner Global Director of Marketing and Public Relations Michelle Collins, and IMS President J. According to the release, Douglas Boles attended the ceremony.

Co-owner and late-night TV icon David Letterman and Japanese Ambassador to the United States Koji Tomita saluted Takuma Sato via video messages.

Takuma Sato points to his likeness on the Borg-Warner Trophy in a reveal on Friday. Photo provided Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Takuma Sato will be entering his 12th season in the NTT IndyCar Series, breaking in with KV Racing Technology in 2010. He was 33 at the time. It was a difficult season, to say the least, as Sato neither scored a victory nor a podium.

He was involved in nine crashes in 17 starts and finally broke into the win column in 2013 in Long Beach driving for A.J. Foyt. Since then, Takuma Sato has found the winner’s circle five more times, including the pair of Indy 500s.