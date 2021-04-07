Indy 500 Open Test to be streamed live on NBCUniversal’s Peacock 

Peacock will be the exclusive streaming home for the Indy 500 Open Test to be held at the World Center of Racing on Apr. 8-9. Thirty-two drivers will take to the famed Brickyard track from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (ET) Thursday and 10-4 p.m. Friday.

Peacock to deliver first Indy 500 action

The Indy 500 Open Test is the marquee launch for the NTT IndyCar Series action on Peacock. It is also the only way fans can see the action as there will be no on-site access.

“IMS and INDYCAR are working closely with NBC Sports to deliver what should be an exceptional show on Peacock during these two very important days of testing,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a release.

“Having the NBC Sports broadcasters, production quality, and exclusive content will deliver an engaging viewing experience that builds even more anticipation for finally coming ‘Back Home Again’ to IMS in May.”

3️⃣2️⃣ Cars

2️⃣ Days of Testing

1️⃣ Place to Watch it All



Before coming Back Home Again in May, stream @IndyCar testing LIVE from #IMS via @PeacockTV April 8-9.



Full Details: https://t.co/qJLn7YuefI#Indy500 | #IsItMayYet pic.twitter.com/Y5IIomDYgM — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) April 5, 2021

Nine former Indy 500 winners will take part in the test. They are: Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002, 2009), Juan Pablo Montoya (2000, 2015), Takuma Sato (2017, 2020), Tony Kanaan (2013), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014), Alexander Rossi (2016), Will Power (2018), Simon Pagenaud (2019), and Scott Dixon (2008).

#TriviaTuesday: After the tremendous job @VisitIndy did hosting the @FinalFour, do you know what the next major sporting event in #Indy is?



We MAY know the answer.😉

#Indy500 | #IsItMayYet pic.twitter.com/lCRNOvfMrG — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) April 6, 2021

The following teams and drivers are scheduled to participate in the Indy 500 open test on Peacock

AJ Foyt Racing: Sebastien Bourdais*, Dalton Kellett*

Andretti Autosport: Colton Herta, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi

Andretti Herta-Haupert Autosport w/ Marco Andretti & Curb-Agajanian: Marco Andretti

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport: James Hinchcliffe*

Arrow McLaren SP: Juan Pablo Montoya*, Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist

Carlin: Max Chilton*

Chip Ganassi Racing: Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson, Tony Kanaan, Alex Palou

Dale Coyne Racing: Cody Ware^

Dale Coyne Racing with RWR: Pietro Fittipaldi^

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan: Ed Jones*

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing: Sage Karam*

Ed Carpenter Racing: Ed Carpenter, Conor Daly, Rinus VeeKay

Meyer Shank Racing: Helio Castroneves*, Jack Harvey

Paretta Autosport: Simona De Silvestro*

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing: Santino Ferrucci, Graham Rahal, Takuma Sato

Team Penske: Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power

* Required to complete Indy 500 Refresher Test

^ Required to complete Indy 500 Rookie Orientation Program