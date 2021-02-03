Veteran Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean moving to NTT IndyCar Series

Romain Grosjean is coming to America. The veteran Formula 1 racer has signed with Dale Coyne Racing with RWR to drive its No. 51 full-time entry in the NTT IndyCar Series. He will compete in all street and road courses. The team did not announce who will take over for the ovals, including the Indianapolis 500.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity to race in the United States in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES,” the 34-year-old Grosjean said in a release. “I had different options in front of me for this coming season, and choosing to go IndyCar Racing was definitively my favorite one. Although, I’m not ready yet to take on the ovals! IndyCar has a much more level playing field than what I have been used to in my career so far. It will be exciting to challenge for podiums and wins again. My left hand is still healing, but we are just about ready to get back into the race car and to start this next chapter of my career.”

The Geneva, Switzerland native spent the last five years with Haas F1. His 2020 campaign ended early when he was involved in a fiery crash in the Bahrain Grand Prix's opening lap in late November. He was undecided what his next career move would be, and it turned out it would be in IndyCar.

Formula 1 Veteran Romain Grosjean Joins Dale Coyne Racing with RWR for 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Season https://t.co/CKvTR9LThG — Dale Coyne Racing (@DaleCoyneRacing) February 3, 2021

Grosjean got a taste of F1 racing in 2009 with the ING Renault F1 Team at the age of 23. He didn’t return to the series until 2012, when he signed with the Lotus F1 Team. He spent four years with the team before moving to Haas.

Romain Grosjean expected to be force in IndyCar

“We’ve been talking to Romain for some time now, even before his accident at Bahrain,” commented Team Owner Dale Coyne. “He has shown interest in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES for the past several months, and we’re very happy that he has chosen to pursue his career with us and excited to welcome a driver with his pedigree to America, the Series, and our team. We feel that he’ll be a force to be reckoned with in the Series.”

Grosjean’s first outing will be at Barber Motorsports Park in the IndyCar opener on Apr. 18, and his teammate will be 2017 IndyCar Rookie of the Year Ed Jones. He will be driving the No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan entry.