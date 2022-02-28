Vishnu Prasad wins 14th national racing title

Chennai-based racer Vishnu Prasad sizzled on the race track as he won his 14th national racing title when he emerged victorious in the LGB Formula 4 category at the JK Tyre National Racing Championship.

The final Sunday of the National Racing Championship had all the constituents to be a high-strung race day as racers aligned on the sun-kissed tracks of Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.

After some scintillating performances on the track over the weekend that saw euphoria in some cases and heartbreak in others, it was motorsports that at the end of the day lived up to its sobriquet of being one of the most thrilling sporting events.

Vishnu Prasad holds on to lead

In the hotly contested LGB Formula 4 category, it was Vishnu Prasad who came out on top as the LGB Formula 4 season champion. This was the most keenly awaited race on the final day as the closely fought category had the top four drivers gunning for the championship title with just seven points between them.

The final LGB Formula 4 run saw Arya Singh finish at the top of the podium, with Ashwin Datta and Vishnu Prasad finishing in second and third place respectively.

Earlier in the day, the first race in the LGB Formula 4 category saw Vishnu Prasad, who has already led the championship table, manage to hold on to his lead as his closest contender Sandeep could not finish the race.

Vishnu Prasad amassed 70 points in the championship while Diljith, who finished second, managed to score 59 points.

The highlight of the race, however, was the inspired show put on by Diljith T S, who fought back and managed to stave off Mira Erda to finish second.

This meant that the Championship decider race of the season was bound to go down to the wire.

Anish wins GT Cup

The GT Cup promised to live up to the day with the top two riders having just seven points with them for the championship title.

Anish D Shetty rode away to glory with the debut championship title in a race which saw the top three riders Meka Vidhuraj, Allwin Xavier and Anish engage in a tight fight chasing each other.

In fact, just a few laps after the flag off, Anish surprised both Meka and Allwin with a sudden burst into the lead. But Allwin and Meka managed to exploit corners to overtake Anish for the first and second spots.

In the end, however, Anish was crowned champion with 64 points while Allwin and Anfal Akdhar finished second and third with 61 and 40 points respectively.

Leading the tables with 98 points in the Novice Cup category, Ruhaan Alva was declared the championship winner of the season.

