WATCH: Kyle Larson jumps to P2 on the leaderboard in IndyCar open test

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson has made a blistering start to his IndyCar journey, setting the pace in the first session of the Indy 500 Open test scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, April 10-11.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion is gearing up for the Double Duty challenge during the Memorial Day weekend. Larson is set to make his IndyCar debut in the prestigious 108th running of the Indy 500 on May 26, followed by the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup race later on the same day.

In the recent test, Kyle Larson, driving the #17 Arrow McLaren Chevy, participated in the first session in the 'Veterans' group, which comprised 28 of the 34 entrants. Despite being a rookie, Larson had already completed the Rookie Orientation program last year, earning him the status of a veteran for the test.

Reigning Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden topped the timing sheets with a speed of 228.811mph. Larson slotted into second place touring the 2.5-mile oval with a speed of 226.384mph. The NASCAR Cup champion showcased impressive speed alongside the veterans.

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Scott Dixon finished third with a speed of 226.346mph, closely followed by teammate Alex Palou at 226.201mph. Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin rounded out the top five finishers with a speed of 225.379mph.

The session for the veteran drivers is followed by a two hour session for rookies and refreshers. The final session for the day will see all the entrants out on the track for the rest of the day.

Kyle Larson outlines his expectations from the Indy 500 open test

The #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver previously participated in the Rookie Orientation program and a private test at Phoenix Raceway earlier this year. However, the open test will mark the first time the NASCAR ace will take on the famed 2.5-mile oval with the rest of his competitors.

Kyle Larson sees this week's open test as an opportunity to familiarize himself with the team, the track, and his fellow teammates. He outlined his expectations from the test last weekend at Martinsville Speedway (via NASCAR.com):

"I think next week is when I’ll really get to learn more about things, racing and getting to be around my team of people."

He added:

"The other times I’ve been in the car, I haven’t had — and I don’t even know, maybe I have been around a lot of the team members, but I’ll at least have my team there next week to kind of talk to and learn from. And then yeah, as far as being at the track with teammates and all of that sort of stuff, it will be good."

Kyle Larson will become the fifth driver to attempt the double, with 3x NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart fetching the best results in 2001. He clinched a sixth place finish in the Indy 500 and a third place result in the Coca Cola 600.

