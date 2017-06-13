Onwards and upwards for Hero MotoSports Team Rally

Here we examine Hero's Merzouga 2017 campaign, it's maiden season in rally sport and what lies ahead in 2017-18.

by Sameer Bahl Analysis 13 Jun 2017, 12:20 IST

The Merzouga 2017 was a positive experience for Hero MotoSports Team Rally and serves as an ideal stepping stone for the team’s upcoming pursuits.

Before we move on to the future, let’s evaluate how the Heroes fared at Merzouga. The riders battled demanding conditions for 1200 kilometres through the Moroccan desert. Joaquim Rodrigues concluded Stage 6 in a career best 2nd place which consolidated his 9th position in the overall standings.

If not for the damage to his bike’s cooling system during stage 3, JRod looked poised for a podium finish. Through his win at the Prologue, and remaining in the top 5 positions through stages 4, 5 and 6 including a close 2nd finish in the 6th stage, the Portuguese proved yet again that he’s growing in stature and promise with each passing rally.

JRod came in a close 2nd in the final stage of the Merzouga 2017

After arriving at the finish line, JRod remarked, “It was a good last stage for me, arriving second. There was a big battle happening in the dunes which was a lot of fun. I pushed hard and made it to the lead but I lost time due to two crashes. Very happy for a good result for the Team. It was a good rally for us and now we focus on the next rallies to come.”

His colleague, CS Santosh overcame a few hiccups and locked the 17th position in the overall standings. Given that he battled a spine injury earlier in the year and was racing after a gap of 3 months, it’s a commendable feat. CS Santosh continues to defy all odds and provided a timely reminder of why he is considered India’s best when it comes to Rally racing.

Here’s CS being felicitated for his fine performance at Merzouga

Reflecting on his journey in rally sport so far, CS said, “What a great end to a fantastic 6 days of racing here in Morocco. It has been a year since my journey with Hero began and I have definitely made a lot of progress from the way I rode last year to this year. I came here with the target to gain experience and finish the Rally with a decent result. I’m happy to have achieved both. Overall, an exciting and purposeful Rally for the whole team”



With the gruelling 2017 Merzouga Rally now in the books, it is time to look at what the future holds for Hero MotoSports Team Rally. The team will now have a 3-month off-season with a view to gearing up for the Oilibya Rally and in the longer-run, the Dakar 2018.The team is upbeat and the riders are looking forward to carrying the positive momentum built at the rally in their build up to the mighty Dakar 2018.

What’s next for Hero MotoSports Team Rally

The Oilibya rally has grown in reputation with each passing year and is now the biggest cross-country rally of Africa. Staged in the month of October, the rally has a course of 1800 kilometres spread across a super stage and 5 additional stages. The 2017 edition which will mark the 10th anniversary of the rally will feature an unprecedented itinerary with parts of tracks never used. It will also include separate portions of specials for different categories.

Last year at the Oilibya Rally, JRod finished 14th while CS ended his campaign in 35th position. However, the 2017 edition sets up as a whole new proposition for the team. With the team now armed with one year of experience of competing in international rallies of the highest level, the riders will look to build upon those performances at this year’s edition.

In January 2018, the Heroes will be back at the site of the ultimate challenge in the world of rally sports, the Dakar. The 2018 edition of the monumental rally will be its 40th edition and 10th edition in the South American continent.

In 2018, the Dakar will reacquaint itself with the Pacific Ocean and especially the Peruvian dunes, which the riders will tackle after having enjoyed several days in the capital, Lima. The race will continue to Bolivia, where the rest day will take place in a supercharged atmosphere at the highest capital city in the world, La Paz. In terms of enthusiasm and good naturedness, the Argentinean aficionados are on a level playing field with their neighbours, in particular in Córdoba, which will host the finish of the Dakar for the first time.

The 15 day rally will again test the best of the riders with its ruthless conditions and challenging format. In the 2018 Dakar, while finishing the rally remains the first and the foremost goal, the riders will be better prepared and experienced to push themselves to finish higher in the standings.

Sportskeeda’s Take: Hero MotoSport Team Rally’s introdutory campaign at a glance

With Hero now having completed the maiden year of its rally motorsports voyage, the team is well on its way to accomplishing its top goal of making India a prominent entity in the world of motorsports.

While the introductory campaign was full of challenges, the team participated at national and international rallies and performed consistently to maintain a 100% arrival record at the finish line at all its rallies.

The team has surged ahead with a tremendous display of grit and tenacity in the face of brutal weather conditions, terrains and competing against the world’s elite riders.

The passion and team of world class experts & mechanics of Hero MotoSports Team Rally has given unprecedented support to the growth of motorsports in India over the past year. The team has done an excellent job of providing a skeleton to the sport in India. A strong testament to this new wave of encouragement provided by Hero is the added interest that is being taken by other manufacturers like TVS and the fact that India will have three representatives at the 2018 Dakar.

While JRod’s strong performances have brought international acclaim to the team, CS Santosh has also had a profound effect on young Indian riders who are looking to follow their own rally dreams. CS has risen as the poster boy of motorsports in India and has played a pivotal role in the increase in the participation & interest levels of fans and young enthusiasts alike.

On the back of top-20 finishes by both the riders at Merzouga 2017, Hero MotoSports team Rally is ideally placed to up the ante in 2018 and continue to be the pride of Indian motorsports.