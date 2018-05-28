Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

TVS racings' R Nataraj wins the MRF rally of Nashik, Aishwarya wins the National Championship.

Natraj wins the rally of Nasik while teammate Aishwarya managed to win the National Championship with four consecutive wins in her class.

MotoXindia
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News 28 May 2018, 20:56 IST
54

R Nataraj
Image Courtesy: Prakash Rawat and Auto Track

NASIK, 26th May 2018: TVS racing's R Nataraj reclaimed his glory after losing the round three of MRF MoGrip FMSCI National Rally Championship 2018 Pune from his teammate Rajendra RE last week

He clocked the overall time of 31min 56 seconds. While Suhail Ahmed a privateer from Bengaluru finished was the first runners-up 1min 21 seconds behind the leader.

Nataraj's teammates from TVS Racing Samuel Jacob and Imran Pasha finished in third and fourth position respectively.

Sachin D a privateer from Bengaluru finished fifth. Rajendra RE the rally winner at the Pune round of the National Championship ran out of luck after he crashed in the first stage and managed to finish eight.

“It was an awesome track I could have finished the competitive section with a better timing, had the traffic been smoother, “said Natraj “The competition was too tight and Suhail Ahmed gave a good fight” he added

TVS Racing also debuted their race version scooter in this event called the TVS NTORQ SXR. The new scooters were ridden by three-time National Championship winner Sayad Asif Ali and Shamim Khan.

Sayad Asif Ali of Bhopal finished the rally in 40 minutes 12 seconds to win the ahead of Mumbai’s Venkatesh Shetty, local boy Yash Pawar secured the third place. Former scooter class champion Shamim Khan of Nashik struggled with some technical problems to his scooter and missed out on the podium.

Aishwarya Pissay from TVS Racing recorded her fourth consecutive victory in the ladies class. This victory of hers was much sweeter as she also won the National Championship title in her class.

The rally took place in the 12.5 km dirt stage near the Saral mountain hill quarry. The same rally stage was repeated thrice in the same direction, added to a total stage distance of 37.5kms excluding the liaison.


Indian National Rally Championship INRC Schedule
INRC 2018: TVS racings' Rajendra RE wins the third round...
RELATED STORY
Amittrajit set to make history, will become first Indian...
RELATED STORY
INRC 2018: Gaurav Gill and Mahindra win the INRC season...
RELATED STORY
INRC 2018: 5 drivers most likely to win the drivers'...
RELATED STORY
INRC 2018: Gill leads as expected but IIyas is the talk...
RELATED STORY
Interview with Vicky Chandhok " Karun wasn't too sure if...
RELATED STORY
2017/18 MRF Champion Felipe Drugovich signs off with two...
RELATED STORY
MRF to enter World Rally Championship-2 with Gaurav Gill
RELATED STORY
Desert Storm Rally to witness the only female rider in...
RELATED STORY
Felipe Drugovich crowned 2017/18 MRF Challenge Champion
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...