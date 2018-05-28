TVS racings' R Nataraj wins the MRF rally of Nashik, Aishwarya wins the National Championship.

Natraj wins the rally of Nasik while teammate Aishwarya managed to win the National Championship with four consecutive wins in her class.

Image Courtesy: Prakash Rawat and Auto Track

NASIK, 26th May 2018: TVS racing's R Nataraj reclaimed his glory after losing the round three of MRF MoGrip FMSCI National Rally Championship 2018 Pune from his teammate Rajendra RE last week

He clocked the overall time of 31min 56 seconds. While Suhail Ahmed a privateer from Bengaluru finished was the first runners-up 1min 21 seconds behind the leader.

Nataraj's teammates from TVS Racing Samuel Jacob and Imran Pasha finished in third and fourth position respectively.

Sachin D a privateer from Bengaluru finished fifth. Rajendra RE the rally winner at the Pune round of the National Championship ran out of luck after he crashed in the first stage and managed to finish eight.

“It was an awesome track I could have finished the competitive section with a better timing, had the traffic been smoother, “said Natraj “The competition was too tight and Suhail Ahmed gave a good fight” he added

TVS Racing also debuted their race version scooter in this event called the TVS NTORQ SXR. The new scooters were ridden by three-time National Championship winner Sayad Asif Ali and Shamim Khan.

Sayad Asif Ali of Bhopal finished the rally in 40 minutes 12 seconds to win the ahead of Mumbai’s Venkatesh Shetty, local boy Yash Pawar secured the third place. Former scooter class champion Shamim Khan of Nashik struggled with some technical problems to his scooter and missed out on the podium.

Aishwarya Pissay from TVS Racing recorded her fourth consecutive victory in the ladies class. This victory of hers was much sweeter as she also won the National Championship title in her class.

The rally took place in the 12.5 km dirt stage near the Saral mountain hill quarry. The same rally stage was repeated thrice in the same direction, added to a total stage distance of 37.5kms excluding the liaison.