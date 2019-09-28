Results of Stage 4, PanAfrica Rally, 2019:Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team’s Johnny Aubert finishes at fifth place

Johny Aubert

Erfoud, September 27, 2019: The fourth stage of the 16th Edition of PanAfrica Rally 2019 concluded today with Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team rider Johnny Aubert finishing at P5. Aubert is standing at P6 in the overall rankings. Adrien Metge, who finished the previous stage at P2, had to abandon the race due to technical reasons.

Commenting on the performance David Casteu, Team Manager, Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team said, “It was a tough day for our riders however, Johnny Aubert showed tremendous character to comeback and finish at the fifth position. It was his debut at the PanAfrica Rally 2019 and we are super happy that he made it to the final leg of the race. I wish him all the best for the next stage.”

Jonny Aubert, Racer, Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team said, “I am very happy with my performance and for being able to come back and finish in top 10. This is my debut Rally with Sherco TVS and has been a great learning experience for me.”

The final stage of the six-day Rally will begin today and will cover 50 kilometers around Merzouga.

Rankings at Stage 4:

Johnny Aubert – P5

Overall rankings at the end of fourth Stage:

Johnny Aubert – P6