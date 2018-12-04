Royal Madras Yacht Club to take part in the J/80 Asian Championship at China

The Crew

Bengaluru 4 December 2018: The Royal Madras Yacht Club is proud to announce their participation at the J/80 Asian Championship in Wuan Bay, Xiamen, China from 4 December to 10 December 2018. Sailing enthusiasts and prominent Bangalore based business men like Mr. Anjan Rangaraj, CEO, Catalyst Properties, Vivek Shanbhag, Vishnu Sujesh, Gowtham Kanakatlu along with their skipper Chinna Reddy will be the five participants from the Royal Madras Yacht Club, India at the J/80 Asian Championship.

The J/80 Asian Championship is a sailing event competition which hosts teams from all around Asia. The J/80 Chinese Class is the only class in China which has a complete set of World Sailing class rules, including boat weight equalization, sail measurements, safety gear checks and crew weight limits being enforced. The J/80 class anticipates the fleet will be 40 to 65 boats with teams from around Asia.

The RMYC crew has been training hard under the leadership of Head Coach,

Mr.Chinna Reddy, who comes with 15 years of sailing experience and won International championship gold in Qatar on Hobbie Cats. The other crew members like Mr. Vivek Shanbhag comes with overs five years of experience and is a J/80 sailor. Mr. Shanbhag has been one of the key promoters of the sport and the club and also is a past commodore of the RMYC. Mr. Vishnu Sujesh comes with over 8 years of experience and has won Gold in Opti, laser as well as 470 class. Mr. Gowtham Kanakatlu comes with 5 years of experience in sailing and has won Gold in Telangana Laser Nationals as well as optimist class. The other crew members include experienced and professional sailors who have participated in many National events and have won numerous accolades in this sport.

Commenting on the participation, Mr. Anjan Rangaraj, CEO, Catalyst Properties said, “We are honoured to represent India in one of the greatest sailing events in Asia with a fantastic team of five from the Royal Madras Yacht Club. We hope that through this experience at the J/80 Asian Championship, we can encourage more sailors to participate in more International sailing events around the world”.

To promote the sport of sailing, Mr.Anjan Rangaraj and Mr. Vivek Shanbhag also along with other sailing enthusiasts have invested in boats. Catalyst Properties has renovated the RMYC clubhouse earlier this year to improve the ambience and facilities of the club, so that the aspiring sailors at the RMYC can experience and equip themselves for sailing events around the world. With the initiative taken by the RMYC to participate in such International sailing events, the club hopes to encourage aspiring sailors of every skill level that achieving their dream of sailing around the world is possible.