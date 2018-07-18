Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Scott Dixon secures dominant Toronto win 

Chase Hudson
CONTRIBUTOR
News
19   //    18 Jul 2018, 11:36 IST

Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, takes the checkered flag at Honda Indy Toronto race
Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, takes the checkered flag at Honda Indy Toronto race

Scott Dixon delivered win number three on the season in his #9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda in the Honda Indy Toronto on streets of Toronto.

Dixon’s win cements him as the championship favorite, as he now leads reigning champion Josef Newgarden of Team Penske by 62 points in the standings with just five races, including a double-points race, remaining in 2018.

The race was a carnage-filled event, as several of the primary championship contenders were involved in multiple accidents. Alexander Rossi’s #27 Andretti Autosport Honda even got airborne in an accident, but he still managed to finish in eighth place with everything else that went on throughout the event.

Rossi’s teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay and Newgarden’s teammate Will Power had disastrous races and lost a ton of ground on Dixon in the title fight, which may very well result in Dixon becoming just the second driver ever to win five IndyCar titles. A.J. Foyt won seven.

Dixon’s win is not only his third of the season but his third in the last six races, and it is the 44th of his IndyCar career. He sits third on the all-time wins list behind Foyt and Mario Andretti. Foyt won 67 races while Andretti won 52, so Dixon could very well make a run at second within the next two or three years.

Here is how the field finished in Toronto.

Rank - Driver - Car, Team, Engine

1 - Scott Dixon - No. 9, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda

2 - Simon Pagenaud - No. 22, Team Penske, Chevrolet

3 - Robert Wickens - No. 6, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, Honda

4 - James Hinchcliffe - No. 5, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, Honda

5 - Charlie Kimball - No. 23, Carlin Motorsport, Chevrolet

6 - Tony Kanaan - No. 14, A.J. Foyt Enterprises, Chevrolet

7 - Zach Veach - No. 26, Andretti Autosport, Honda

8 - Alexander Rossi - No. 27, Andretti Autosport, Honda

9 - Josef Newgarden - No. 1, Team Penske, Chevrolet

10 - Marco Andretti - No. 98, Andretti Herta Autosport, Honda

11 - Jordan King - No. 20, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet

12 - Ed Jones - No. 10, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda

13 - Conor Daly - No. 88, Harding Racing, Chevrolet

14 - Zachary Claman DeMelo - No. 19, Dale Coyne Racing, Honda

15 - Matheus Leist - No. 4, A.J. Foyt Enterprises, Chevrolet

16 - Ryan Hunter-Reay - No. 28, Andretti Autosport, Honda

17 - Rene Binder - No. 32, Juncos Racing, Chevrolet

18 - Will Power - No. 12, Team Penske, Chevrolet

19 - Sebastien Bourdais - No. 18, Dale Coyne Racing, Honda

20 - Spencer Pigot - No. 21, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet

21 - Graham Rahal - No. 15, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda

22 - Takuma Sato - No. 30, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda

23 - Max Chilton - No. 59, Carlin Motorsport, Chevrolet

