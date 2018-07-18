Scott Dixon secures dominant Toronto win
Scott Dixon delivered win number three on the season in his #9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda in the Honda Indy Toronto on streets of Toronto.
Dixon’s win cements him as the championship favorite, as he now leads reigning champion Josef Newgarden of Team Penske by 62 points in the standings with just five races, including a double-points race, remaining in 2018.
The race was a carnage-filled event, as several of the primary championship contenders were involved in multiple accidents. Alexander Rossi’s #27 Andretti Autosport Honda even got airborne in an accident, but he still managed to finish in eighth place with everything else that went on throughout the event.
Rossi’s teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay and Newgarden’s teammate Will Power had disastrous races and lost a ton of ground on Dixon in the title fight, which may very well result in Dixon becoming just the second driver ever to win five IndyCar titles. A.J. Foyt won seven.
Dixon’s win is not only his third of the season but his third in the last six races, and it is the 44th of his IndyCar career. He sits third on the all-time wins list behind Foyt and Mario Andretti. Foyt won 67 races while Andretti won 52, so Dixon could very well make a run at second within the next two or three years.
Here is how the field finished in Toronto.
Rank - Driver - Car, Team, Engine
1 - Scott Dixon - No. 9, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda
2 - Simon Pagenaud - No. 22, Team Penske, Chevrolet
3 - Robert Wickens - No. 6, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, Honda
4 - James Hinchcliffe - No. 5, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, Honda
5 - Charlie Kimball - No. 23, Carlin Motorsport, Chevrolet
6 - Tony Kanaan - No. 14, A.J. Foyt Enterprises, Chevrolet
7 - Zach Veach - No. 26, Andretti Autosport, Honda
8 - Alexander Rossi - No. 27, Andretti Autosport, Honda
9 - Josef Newgarden - No. 1, Team Penske, Chevrolet
10 - Marco Andretti - No. 98, Andretti Herta Autosport, Honda
11 - Jordan King - No. 20, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet
12 - Ed Jones - No. 10, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda
13 - Conor Daly - No. 88, Harding Racing, Chevrolet
14 - Zachary Claman DeMelo - No. 19, Dale Coyne Racing, Honda
15 - Matheus Leist - No. 4, A.J. Foyt Enterprises, Chevrolet
16 - Ryan Hunter-Reay - No. 28, Andretti Autosport, Honda
17 - Rene Binder - No. 32, Juncos Racing, Chevrolet
18 - Will Power - No. 12, Team Penske, Chevrolet
19 - Sebastien Bourdais - No. 18, Dale Coyne Racing, Honda
20 - Spencer Pigot - No. 21, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet
21 - Graham Rahal - No. 15, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda
22 - Takuma Sato - No. 30, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda
23 - Max Chilton - No. 59, Carlin Motorsport, Chevrolet