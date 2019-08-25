Shahan Ali Mohsin wins National Karting Championship

The winners pose with their awards

Bengaluru: Agra’s Shahan Ali Mohsin continued his golden run in Indian motorsports, winning the 2019 JK-Tyre FMSCI National Karting Championship on Sunday.

Sitting on a pretty lead at the start of the fifth and final round, young Shahan (MSport) drove safely to grab the third position in the pre-finals and the second position in the finals to garner a total of 52 points. It was enough to swell his tally to 435 points for a comfortable win in the Senior Max category.

His team-mate Amir Sayed from Kothagiri, who hails from Tamil Nadu too collected 50 points but that left him way behind with 398 points. The third position was taken by Manav Sharma (Faridabad; Peregrine) with 339 points.

Another MSport driver Vishnu Prasad (Chennai), who entered the fray only in Round 3, was the star of the day, winning both the day’s races. He had to be content with the fourth position in the championship though.

In the Junior Max category too, MSport reigned supreme, with Mohammed Ryan (Chennai) topping the charts with a total of 402 points. He too had an ordinary day, picking up just 49 points with two fourth-place finishes.

Bengaluru’s Rohaan Madesh (Peregrine) took the third position in the pre-finals but slipped to the eighth place in the finals to settle for 45 points. It gave him a total of 392 championship points, missing the crown by just 10 points. Abhay M of Birel Art won the third position overall.

In the Micro Max, Ishaan Madesh (Bengaluru; Peregrine) maintained his unbeaten run through the season, winning the last two races too. He took the title with a comfortable 30-point lead, with the equally consistent Jagrat Detroja (Morbi, Gujarat; Peregrine) and local boy Anshul Sai Shivakumar (Birel) cornening the second and third positions.