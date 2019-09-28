Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team continues its strong performance at Stage 2 of the PanAfrica Rally 2019

Lorenzo Santolino

Erfoud, September 25, 2019: The 16th Edition of PanAfrica Rally 2019 witnessed 67 racers battling the tough route around Merzouga that had to be neutralized at the first refueling due to technical reasons. At the end of the stage, Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team’s Lorenzo Santolino stood strong at P2,Adrien Metge at P3, Michael Metge at P4, and Johnny Aubert at P9 in overall rankings.

Commenting on the performance David Casteu, Team Manager, Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team said, “The riders were prepared to perform for the full stage of the Rally, however unfortunately a part of the race was called off due to technical glitches. Lorenzo, Adrien, and Michael are in excellent form and have performed considerably well. The team is strategically moving ahead with each route, and we’re looking forward to the next stage.”

Lorenzo Santolino, Racer, Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team said, “I had a good race yesterday with a lot of learning through the route. I am extremely humbled by all the love and best wishes that I have been receiving from my fans. It is great to see that the entire team is striving and putting in all their efforts strategically, to continue their successful performance in the upcoming stages and live up to the expectations of all the enthusiasts who are rooting for us. While the last stage was halted midway, we are eagerly looking forward to stage 3 which is the longest in this rally.”

The next stage of the six-day Rally will begin today and will cover 445 kilometers around Merzouga.

Overall Rankings after Second Stage:

Lorenzo Santolino – P2

Adrien Metge – P3

Michael Metge – P4

Johnny Aubert – P9