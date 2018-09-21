Team Amaravati All Set for Its Maiden Voyage at UIM F1H2O China

Team Abu Dhabi - UIM F1 H20, France

Mumbai, 21st September2018: The race season has kicked off in China with the drivers and squads all set to make a phenomenal comeback in the UIM F1H2O the World Championship. The exciting battle resumes after a brief break, at the Agile Grand Prix in Xiangyang, China on 21-23 September. Xiangyang in Hubei Province will be the 11th city in the PRC to host a round of the prestigious championship.

Team Abu Dhabi is leading the championship chart with 41 points and a victory in Xiangyang will balance the Grand Prix hat-trick which was last achieved by Scott Gillman in 2004. Team Abu Dhabi has performed tremendously well in London and Evian, which has catapulted them to pole position.

Team Amaravati is enthusiastically preparing to enthrall the F1H2O water sport lovers in China and the world. Team head and driver Jonas Andersson and partner Erik Edin are fully geared up to face stiff competition from across the globe.

“We are very excited and looking forward to the debut race from Team Amaravati. The atmosphere in China is fantastic and we have held discussions with the team members on how to perform well and attain a commendable position in the race. This will mark the beginning of Team Amaravati’s performance for many years to come” said Himanshu Shukla, CEO, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority.

Majority of the drivers are hoping to have a rise in their fortunes since China is the first stop of phase two of the campaign. All major players on the leaderboard would hope to add to their winning ways in the People's Republic. Alex Carella from Team Italy is the most successful and most recent of the present protagonists, winning five times.

Post the China Grand Prix, the championship will move to India for the first time after a gap of 14 years. The Indian edition of F1H2O Motorboat Racing will take place on the River Krishna in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh. The dates are November 16th, 17th and 18th November 2018.

F1H2O UIM Motorboat Racing is being organized in association with India Extreme Adventure and Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department on the River Krishna in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh.