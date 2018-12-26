The Houdini act of Sophia Florsch

Sophia Floersch who currently competes in the Formula 3 championship

It was a car crash that made headlines across the motorsports world. At the F3 race in Macau on November 18, 2018, Sophia Florsch's car went airborne on lap 4 after hitting another driver - Jehan Daruvala and then a sausage kerb. The car’s trajectory went airborne and violently crashed into the nearby photographer’s bunker at 275 km/h, also injuring a track marshall.

A crash in the Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix has to be seen to be believed. Early reports suggest everyone involved survived. pic.twitter.com/jc4TXOdNn0 — Herald Sun Sport (@heraldsunsport) November 18, 2018

Florsch was airlifted and immediately underwent a successful 7-hour surgery operation for the spinal fracture she suffered in a horrendous crash. She was quick to post her updates following the operations to allay fears of the concerned fraternity. Her coming out unscathed with all vital signs looking good was a miracle in itself.

Even more refreshing is her ambition to return to the race track and follow her ambitions. Florsch, known for her spunky personality, has since returned home to Germany to recuperate and rehabilitate told the BBC in an interview that she aims to race on and reach the pinnacle of the sport - F1.

"I’m feeling good. It all happened like four weeks ago and I can nearly do everything. For me now, it’s just about finding the basics, to build up my strength and arms and legs, but I can do everything apart from using my back and my neck. It depends, of course, how the bone knits together again, but that’s the plan and I will try to be fit then again."

The FIA through president Jean Todt announced that a full investigation into the circumstances and reasons for the aerial crash will be conducted. The Macau crash video went viral and she was swarmed with messages of support and encouragement from the F1 world, sponsors and fans.

Sophia Floersch, on her way home from Macau, poses with a fan on Dubai airport. pic.twitter.com/ezn8sEG18f — Parc Fermé (@PFF1) November 30, 2018

"A lot of people texted me, especially F1 drivers like Alonso, Rosberg and Hulkenberg, but also F1 teams."

Sophia was driving car number 25 at the 56th Macau Grand Prix

While she is indeed lucky, the accident is also a testament of the improving safety standards in the sport, which introduced halo as a protective device last season. Florsch intends to rejoin F3 with the team she raced this year - Van Amersfoort Racing and work her way up. Her attitude is that of a true racer.

Never backing down and manning up to a challenge. If she goes on to enter Formula 1, we’ll look back to the fateful day in Macau when the 18-year-old became a headline story – with her recovery and progress through the ranks making one heck of an inspiring tale. It all started with a Houdini act at Macau.

It is heartening to see her recover quickly and be unperturbed by a horrific crash

"I’ll see how it goes, but my goal is to get to Formula 1 and have success there and maybe be a woman world champion. I just want to be the best driver. I think the woman part comes by itself."