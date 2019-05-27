The inaugural round of the MRF Supercross Championship 2019 held at Coimbatore

The inaugural round of the MRF Supercross Championship 2019 which was held at Coimbatore has ended with the roaring applaus from the crowd.

The show stopper Class 1 - SX1 - Foreign Open Class was more of a competition between the three TVS champs, viz., CD Jinan, Tanweer AW and Rugved Barguje. Finally, CD Jinan stole the show with his perfect 20 pointers in Moto1 and Moto2 rounds leading him to the grand trophy.

Overall there were eight classes. The trophy for Class - 2 Novice – Group C was bagged by M Karan Kumar, whereas Class 4 – Locals Class Group B and Class 5 – Indian Experts Group C were taken by Kali Mohan.

Class 6 Private Experts Group C, Class 7 SX2 Group A, Class 8 JR SX1 Group A/B/C/D and Class 9 JR SX2 Group A/B/C/D were grabbed by Asaruddin S, Mahesh VM, Yuvraj Konde Deshmukh and Shlok Ghorpade respectively.

The registration and scrutiny of the bikes had taken place on 25th May and the event was supposed to commence at 10 AM on 26th May. However, the rain gods had shown their tantrums yesterday night which led to almost 3 hours delay in commencing the event.

This had not reduced the spirit of our racers or the spectators. The crew of Godspeed Racing, sprung into action soon after the rain stopped to set the partially damaged track. Overall the first round was a grand success.

Shout out to air walkers Shaun Webb and Jordan Gillies from XTRIX EXTREME SPORTS for an amazing FMX performance.

Round One of MRF Supercross 2019 saw more than a hundred participants. The roaring engines of these supercross riders started at 12:30 PM and halted for the day at 4:30 PM. They will roar again in Bangalore on June 2nd and 3rd for Round Two. The venue for Bangalore will be announced soon.