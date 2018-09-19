Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 20 Photographs: MRF F1600, F4 and Caterham 7 South-East Asia Championship, India

Shahid Salman
ANALYST
Exclusive
28   //    19 Sep 2018, 16:29 IST

Twenty of the best pictures from the 2018 MRF MMSC Fmsci National Racing Championship finale. The title fight went down the wire in every class of the National Championship. In the premier class, the MRF Formula F1600, Chennai lad Raghul Rangaswamy was crowned as the champion while the Bengaluru schoolboy Sohail Shah won the Formula LGB 1300 title.

The weekend witnessed some high-speed action from the Formula-4 and Caterham South East Asian Championship races as well. Three Indian entries including former FMSCI president Vicky Chandhok, B Vijayakumar (Coimbatore), and MR Dastur (Chennai) took part in the Caterham 7 Asia Zonal Championship.

The pictures were shot by one of the top adventure sports photographer's in the country Mr. Praveen Jayakaran for Sportskeeda. Take a look at the exclusive photographs from the race weekend.

LGB

All set!

Enter capt

Calm before the Storm

<p>

The eyes say it all - FOCUS

En

#46 Formula-4 in action

Enter

Its all in the mind - Race preparations

Enter capt

#23 F4 South East Asia Championship

Ente

Pit lane opens in 2 minutes, Damn!

Ente

Made it in time- Sigh!


Ente

Racing blues

Enter capti

Formula LGB 1300 boys in action

Enter capti

#1 is always the aim

Ent

Chetan Korada - Car #1

Enter capti

What's running in the champions mind? - Karthik Tharani


Enter

2018 National Champion Raghul Rangaswamy with Armaan Ebrahim

Enter

Caterham 7- Asia Zonal Championship

<p>

The heart and soul of a Formula-4 car

Ente

You can call me the brain of the F4 car!

Enter ca

No excessive pressure what so ever

Enter captio

The MRF F1600 pits

Enter

See you in the 2019 National Championship

Indian National Racing Championship
