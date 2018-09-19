Top 20 Photographs: MRF F1600, F4 and Caterham 7 South-East Asia Championship, India
Twenty of the best pictures from the 2018 MRF MMSC Fmsci National Racing Championship finale. The title fight went down the wire in every class of the National Championship. In the premier class, the MRF Formula F1600, Chennai lad Raghul Rangaswamy was crowned as the champion while the Bengaluru schoolboy Sohail Shah won the Formula LGB 1300 title.
The weekend witnessed some high-speed action from the Formula-4 and Caterham South East Asian Championship races as well. Three Indian entries including former FMSCI president Vicky Chandhok, B Vijayakumar (Coimbatore), and MR Dastur (Chennai) took part in the Caterham 7 Asia Zonal Championship.
The pictures were shot by one of the top adventure sports photographer's in the country Mr. Praveen Jayakaran for Sportskeeda. Take a look at the exclusive photographs from the race weekend.