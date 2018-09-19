Top 20 Photographs: MRF F1600, F4 and Caterham 7 South-East Asia Championship, India

Shahid Salman FOLLOW ANALYST Exclusive 28 // 19 Sep 2018, 16:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Twenty of the best pictures from the 2018 MRF MMSC Fmsci National Racing Championship finale. The title fight went down the wire in every class of the National Championship. In the premier class, the MRF Formula F1600, Chennai lad Raghul Rangaswamy was crowned as the champion while the Bengaluru schoolboy Sohail Shah won the Formula LGB 1300 title.

The weekend witnessed some high-speed action from the Formula-4 and Caterham South East Asian Championship races as well. Three Indian entries including former FMSCI president Vicky Chandhok, B Vijayakumar (Coimbatore), and MR Dastur (Chennai) took part in the Caterham 7 Asia Zonal Championship.

The pictures were shot by one of the top adventure sports photographer's in the country Mr. Praveen Jayakaran for Sportskeeda. Take a look at the exclusive photographs from the race weekend.

All set!

Calm before the Storm

The eyes say it all - FOCUS

#46 Formula-4 in action

Its all in the mind - Race preparations

#23 F4 South East Asia Championship

Pit lane opens in 2 minutes, Damn!

Made it in time- Sigh!

Racing blues

Formula LGB 1300 boys in action

#1 is always the aim

Chetan Korada - Car #1

What's running in the champions mind? - Karthik Tharani

2018 National Champion Raghul Rangaswamy with Armaan Ebrahim

Caterham 7- Asia Zonal Championship

The heart and soul of a Formula-4 car

You can call me the brain of the F4 car!

No excessive pressure what so ever

The MRF F1600 pits

See you in the 2019 National Championship