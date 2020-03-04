TVS Racing to become the first Indian company to compete in Asia Road Racing Championship

What’s the story?

TVS Racing, the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company declared on Tuesday that it would make its first appearance a the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARCC) this season.

In case you did not know

The Asia Road Racing Championship which first started in 1996 is the regional motorcycle road racing championship for the Asian region. The first race of the 2020 season will be held from March 6-8 at Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia.

The heart of the matter

According to a press release, Indian riders Jagan Kumar, KY Ahamed, and Thai rider Vorapong Malahuan will take part in this year's championship. These three riders will engage in the Asia Production 250 (AP-250) category astride the TVS Apache RR 310 bike.

TVS Racing's appearance at the ARRC 2020 makes TVS Motor Company the first Indian manufacturer to take part in the entire series of the championship and puts the company’s name for the first time in the realm of international road racing championship.

Jagan Kumar, who has won the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) eight times has been participating in the TVS Racing from 2009 and will be riding with Ahamed, who has also performed remarkably well in TVS Racing since 2012.

What’s next?

TVS Racing having proved successful in setting milestones in the Indian motorsports arena, now needs to raise the sport to a higher level in the Asian championship, the prime focus being on road racing.

