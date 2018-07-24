Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Vicky Chandhok re-elected as the president of FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship Working Group

Press Release
NEWS
News
118   //    24 Jul 2018, 14:23 IST

Enter caption
Enter caption

Chennai, July 24: India’s Vicky Chandhok was unanimously re-elected President of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship Working Group for a second two-year term at the annual meeting in Johor, Malaysia, on Monday, July 23.

Vicky Chandhok said: “It was a bit of a surprise that I was unanimously requested to continue as President for another term. Rallying continues its upward trend in the region and I am honoured to continue what we started two years ago. Our focus will be on expanding to new regions and continue growing the sport at the grass root level.”

Representatives from Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Indonesia among others attend the meeting and the elections. Also present was Wayne Christie, President of the FIA Rally Commission to share FIA’s thoughts on the future of rallying and to also understand the challenges faced by the APRC and look at possible solutions for the future.

The members present felt that since the APRC was going through many challenges, it needed continuity at the helm, especially with the plans afoot to meet manufacturers in Japan and China.

Deviating from the norms, they requested outgoing Vicky Chandhok who was not a candidate for the post to accept the Presidency for another term. Takahito Sugita (Japan) will serve as the Vice-President. Stalwarts Tengku Shaharin Abu Bakar (Malaysia) and Willard Martin (New Zealand) will serve on the executive committee along with Sugita and Chandhok.

Wayne Christie of the FIA requested Chandhok to join the FIA Regional Rally Working Group which will meet in Paris on August 21 to discuss all the FIA Regional Championships.

The Working Group meeting also put forward revised regulations, a Media plan and a tentative calendar of six events for 2019 which will be finalised in September of this year. India figures in the list of possible 2019 events.

Topics you might be interested in:
Karun Chandhok
Press Release
NEWS
Interview with Vicky Chandhok " Karun wasn't too sure if...
RELATED STORY
MRF to enter World Rally Championship-2 with Gaurav Gill
RELATED STORY
National Racing 2018: MRF F1600, Ameo Cup season opener...
RELATED STORY
WRC: MRF Tyres unveils M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 to be...
RELATED STORY
FMSCI nominates Gaurav Gill for Arjuna Award, the...
RELATED STORY
WRC : The Legendary Safari Rally Becomes Official World...
RELATED STORY
Amittrajit set to make history, will become first Indian...
RELATED STORY
INRC 2018: Gaurav Gill and Mahindra win the INRC season...
RELATED STORY
INRC 2018: 5 drivers most likely to win the drivers'...
RELATED STORY
Life after Formula 1 - Five drivers who are doing well in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us