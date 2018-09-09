Vijayakumar leads podium sweep for India in Caterham 7 double-header

B Vijayakumar in action

Photo Credits: MMRT Social Media

Chennai, September 9: Veteran B Vijayakumar from Coimbatore scored a double by winning both the races in the Caterham 7 Asia Zonal Championship while the Formula 4 South-East Asia Championship triple-header threw up three different winners in Alessandro Ghiretti (France), Alister Yoong (Malaysia) and Muizz Musyaffa (Malaysia) at the MMRT, here on Sunday.

Vijayakumar led a 1-2-3 finish for India in both the races with MR Dastur and Vicky Chandhok completing the podium in that order in the double-header.

Much of the excitement in the Caterham races came in the first race. Pole-sitter Vijayakumar lost position to Chandhok who was subsequently docked a 30-second penalty for jump start. Vijayakumar recovered to regain his position at the front and went on to win comfortably. Chandhok came in second but was pushed to third following the penalty while another first-timer Dastur moved up to second.

The second Caterham race result replicated the previous as Vijayakumar put in another fine performance to win from Dastur and Chandhok.

The results:

Formula 4 South-East Asia Championship

Race 1 (14 laps): 1. Alessandro Ghiretti (France) (24:49.279); 2. Kane Shepherd (Thailand) (24:52.274); 3. Luke Thompson (Ireland) (25:04.684).

Race-2 (15 laps): 1. Alister Yoong (Malaysia) (25:02.054); 2. Alessandro Ghiretti (France) (25:02.152); 3. Antoine Potty (Belgium) (25:08.487).

Race-3 (15 laps): 1. Muizz Musyaffa (Malaysia) (24:42.780); 2. Alessandro Ghiretti (France) (24:48.322); 3. Kane Shepherd (Thailand) (25:01.954).

Caterham 7 Asian Zonal Championship

Race 1 (10 laps): 1. B Vijay Kumar (India) (19:20.498); 2. MR Dastur (India) (19:49.889); 3. Vicky Chandhok (India) (19:52.440 – with 30sec penalty).

Race-2 (10 laps): 1. Vijayakumar (19:12.411); 2. Dastur (19:14.488); 3. Chandhok (19:16.577).

The Madras Motor Sports Club has been the pioneer in developing and promoting motorsport in India since 1953, and we look to further improve in the years to come. It is the club’s endeavor to provide more opportunities for competitors, and to this end, it has chalked out various progressive programmes. From the days of Sholavaram , MMSC built its own racetrack which was inaugurated in 1979 and secured its FIA Grade-2 international certification in 2014, making it the only club which owns such a facility that has been further upgraded with international-standard Paddock, complete with VIP hospitality suites, 20 spacious garages and a separate Paddock on the western side with its own circuit.