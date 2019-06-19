Volkswagen Motorsport enters Indian Touring Cars as a factory team

VW Vento

Pune, June 19, 2019: Volkswagen Motorsport India takes another step showing its commitment to motorsport. For the first time, Volkswagen Motorsport India will enter the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2019 in the Indian Touring Championship (ITC) Category as a factory team. The three race cars of the factory team will be piloted by Karthik Tharani, Ishaan Dodhiwala, and Dhruv Mohite.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Sirish Vissa, Head of Volkswagen Motorsport India said, “Over the last ten years, we have been strengthening our presence in Motorsport in India. Volkswagen is committed towards the cause and I am proud to announce our entry into India’s premier racing category with our very own factory team. We started developing our cars last year by participating in the Turbo class. But with the integration of the category into ITC, we are extremely happy to participate in a class that is at the pinnacle of racing in India.” He added, “All three drivers who represent our factory team are extremely talented and have proven their mettle through our one-make series in the past. By building proper race cars for the drivers, we are also providing them an option to develop their career further.”

Participating in the ITC category is important for the brand as it gives their former one-make series winners a platform to compete and further up their game. The Volkswagen Race Vento is powered by a 1.8-litre TSI engine mated to a 6 speed sequential gearbox with a manual gearshift lever. The car produces 215 HP peak power and 350 Nm peak torque.