What does the shutdown of NBC Sports Network mean for U.S. motorsports?

NBC Sports Network is headed into oblivion. The motorsports season is now underway with the Rolex 24 at Daytona, and one year from now, the race will still happen. However, where fans can see it is not known.

The endurance race brings together drivers from different disciplines worldwide as fans get their first taste of competition in the new year. However, the channel you watched it on will not be around for the 2022 edition.

If you haven’t already heard, NBCUniversal has decided to shut down NBC Sports Network. The decision is similar to that of some networks that rebrand and go in a different direction for any number of reasons. You will wake up and see that NBCSN has vanished into thin air at a date that has yet to be determined.

The channel has had its own share of rebranding, going from the Outdoor Life Network to Versus to its current iteration. Frankly, the NBC Sports Network branding was a bit long-winded compared to a more sports and competition outlet correctly named Versus.

But like its competitors, NBC was a must inclusion. In any case, whatever game or league you follow will land in a place that does not identify as being a sports outlet.

NBCUniversal has a gigantic portfolio of racing entities like NASCAR, IndyCar, IMSA, Formula 1, etc. That doesn’t include all the other contracts it has with the Premier League and other non-racing offerings. With the deletion of NBCSN, there is no ‘go-to’ channel that identifies as a sports channel on cable and satellite systems.

Here is the alleged plan. The USA Network will become NBCU’s defacto NBCSN. Its network will bulge a little more with free, over the air sports. Everything else will go to its streaming service Peacock. NBCU has not said what would be available on its free platform.

You can almost guarantee that more than 90 percent will be on its pay tier. Could the latter be NBCU’s attempt to challenge the ESPN Plus streaming service?

Sports rights fees have gone through the roof in recent years, and you pay a premium incorporated into your cable and satellite bill. ESPN Plus and Peacock are direct to consumer streaming service, cutting out the middleman (of course, you still need internet service).

ESPN Plus and Peacock are dissimilar in that the former is all sports, while the latter adds a boatload of other entertainment choices. There is another difference between each entity – ESPN cable or Plus has no major motorsports offerings. The Disney outlet even lost the Indianapolis 500 to NBC.

Advertisement

But before we get into the weeds of how the future of motorsports looks like, here is the price breakdown of Plus vs. Peacock:

ESPN Plus - $5.99 monthly and $59.99 yearly as a standalone service when not bundled with Disney Plus and Hulu Basic. NOTE: The price noted is current after a recent price increase.

- $5.99 monthly and $59.99 yearly as a standalone service when not bundled with Disney Plus and Hulu Basic. NOTE: The price noted is current after a recent price increase. Peacock – Three plans: Free, $4.99 (49.99 yearly) with commercials, $9.99 ($99.99) without commercials, and extra content.

Now for the fun stuff and where motorsports on American television could shake out.

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images for Texas Motor Speedway)

NASCAR will remain under the NBCU umbrella because the contract runs through 2024. Nothing has been said publicly, but the racing body cannot be pleased with being moved to the USA for whatever number of events not on network TV.

The deal also includes coverage of the Xfinity Series once Fox Sports hands them off mid-season. Would NBCU dare ask NASCAR to put some races on Peacock? If NASCAR agrees, it will probably demand they are on the free level.

Advertisement

If you think NBCU is switching NASCAR from NBCSN to USA because it is in roughly eight million more homes, that is a weak argument. There are no guarantees that ratings will get better, and if it does, would it translate into more than a 0.01 or 0.02 uptick?

What is the future of IndyCar after NBC Sports Network?

When it comes to IndyCar, things are not so clear. America’s single-seat racing body becomes a free agent of sorts after 2021. The odd thing here is NBCU acquired the rights to the series practice and qualifying plus Indy Lights races for its Peacock platform.

It used to be on the super expensive NBC Sports Gold, but it is being phased out. What happens to the main event?

The NTT IndyCar Series is in the middle of a renaissance, ratings-wise, and for one of the few times in its history, it is bargaining from a position of power. NBCU still has to figure out how it will deal with Formula 1, IMSA, et al., but U.S.-based open-wheel racing is a priority now.

Remember earlier about Disney/ESPN having no current major motorsports offerings? The company is still smarting over the loss of a rating bonanza with the Indy 500. Suddenly, they appear to be in play for IndyCar.

If you have noticed, SportsCenter and the talkies like Get Up and First Take, avoid motorsports, in general, unless there is something huge on the table. Positive news? They're not interested. Something negative? They’re all-in. Here is a chance to make nice-nice again.

The House of Mouse may not be in the market for another big rights fee sport, but the timing is perfect for getting them back in the game, especially with the Indianapolis 500 up for grabs.

Advertisement

✔️ Tradition

✔️ Speed

✔️ Excitement



The journey to the 105th Running of the #Indy500 starts now with the unveiling of the official logo.



Full Details: https://t.co/ScBQ8C0Fc7 pic.twitter.com/dTRxlsTNKY — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) October 30, 2020

IndyCar has many options. It can extend its season out to 20 races, broker a split-season NASCAR-esque television contract between NBCU and Disney, and the Indy 500 going odd-even years with the networks. IndyCar could also make sure their races remain on cable and over the air channels.

Indy Lights, which has a smaller following, could even be split between the streaming services.

For now, no significant changes to NASCAR and IndyCar are coming for 2021. That doesn’t mean there will not be any big news coming. Sportskeeda will keep you up to date when that happens.