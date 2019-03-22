Where to watch the Formula E Sanya ePrix? TV Schedule, Online Live Stream Details and more

The Formula E circus heads to China for the Round-6 of the 2019 Formula E Championship. The Sanya ePrix will be the first ever Formula E race in China.

The current formula E season has produced some thrilling and unpredictable races. The 2018/19 has witnessed five different race winners in five races with Envison Virgin racing's Sam Bird leading the championship standings just one point ahead of Mahindra Racing's Jerome D'Ambrosio.

Will we see a sixth winner in China or will it be Bird again?

All you need to know about the 2019 Formula E Sanya E-Prix this weekend.

When and where is the Formula E Sanya E-Prix?

The 2019 Sanya E-Prix will take place on Saturday, March 23. The Sanya ePrix practice, qualifying and the race all take place on the same day.

Where is the Sanya E-Prix taking place?

Southeastern city of Sanya in China will play host tho the Formula E, Sanya ePrix. The brand new street circuit is 2.236km long with 16 turns. The race will go on for 45 minutes plus one lap as per the new regulations for the 2018/19 season.

Where to watch Formula E, Sanya E-Prix in the UK?

LIVE Free Practice 1: Saturday, March 23,23:15 - 00:15 GMT (BT Sport 1/YouTube/Facebook)

LIVE Free Practice 2: Saturday, March 23,01:30 - 02:15 GMT (BT Sport 1/YouTube/Facebook)

LIVE Qualifying: Saturday, March 23, 03:00 - 04:45 GMT (BT Sport 1/Eurosport 1/YouTube/Facebook)

LIVE Race: Saturday, March 23, 06:30 - 08:30 GMT (BT Sport 1/Eurosport 1/YouTube/Facebook/BBC Red Button/BBC Website)

Where to watch Formula E, Sanya E-Prix in USA?

LIVE Free Practice 1: Saturday, March 23, 19:25 - 19:25 EDT (Fox Sports Go/YouTube/Facebook)

LIVE Free Practice 2: Saturday, March 23, 01:30 - 02:30 EDT Fox Sports Go/YouTube/Facebook)

LIVE Qualifying: Saturday, March 23, 02:30 - 03:30 EDT (Fox Sports 2/ Fox Sports Racing/ Caffeine/ YouTube/Facebook)

LIVE Race: Saturday, March 23, 03:30 - 05:00 EDT (Fox Sports 1/ Fox Sports Racing/ Caffeine/ YouTube/Facebook)

Where to watch Formula E, Sanya E-Prix in Germany?

LIVE Free Practice 1: Saturday, March 23, 07:25 - 08:23 CST (YouTube/Facebook)

LIVE Free Practice2: Saturday, March 23, 09:30 - 10:15 CST (YouTube/Facebook)

LIVE Qualifying: Saturday, March 23, 05:00 - 06:00 CET (Eurosport 1)

LIVE Race: Saturday, March 23, 08:00 - 09:00 CET (Eurosport 1)

Where to watch Formula E, Sanya E-Prix in India?

LIVE Free Practice 1: Saturday, March 23, 07:25 - 08:23 CST (YouTube/Facebook)

LIVE Free Practice 2: Saturday, March 23, 09:30 - 10:15 CST (YouTube/Facebook)

LIVE Qualifying: Saturday, March 23, 08:35 - 10:05 IST (Sony ESPN)

LIVE Race: Saturday, March 23, 11:30 - 14:00 IST (Sony ESPN)

How to watch Formula E, Sanya E-Prix Online, Live Stream Details

Formula E, Sanya E-Prix will be streamed online on Facebook and Youtube.

