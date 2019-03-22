×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Where to watch the Formula E Sanya ePrix? TV Schedule, Online Live Stream Details and more 

Monish Salimath
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
7   //    22 Mar 2019, 18:39 IST

Sanya ePrix 2019
Sanya ePrix 2019

The Formula E circus heads to China for the Round-6 of the 2019 Formula E Championship. The Sanya ePrix will be the first ever Formula E race in China.

The current formula E season has produced some thrilling and unpredictable races. The 2018/19 has witnessed five different race winners in five races with Envison Virgin racing's Sam Bird leading the championship standings just one point ahead of Mahindra Racing's Jerome D'Ambrosio.

Will we see a sixth winner in China or will it be Bird again?

All you need to know about the 2019 Formula E Sanya E-Prix this weekend. 

When and where is the Formula E Sanya E-Prix?

The 2019 Sanya E-Prix will take place on Saturday, March 23. The Sanya ePrix practice, qualifying and the race all take place on the same day. 

Where is the Sanya E-Prix taking place?

Southeastern city of Sanya in China will play host tho the Formula E, Sanya ePrix. The brand new street circuit is 2.236km long with 16 turns. The race will go on for 45 minutes plus one lap as per the new regulations for the 2018/19 season. 

Where to watch Formula E, Sanya E-Prix in the UK?

LIVE Free Practice 1: Saturday, March 23,23:15 - 00:15 GMT (BT Sport 1/YouTube/Facebook)

Advertisement

LIVE Free Practice 2: Saturday, March 23,01:30 - 02:15 GMT (BT Sport 1/YouTube/Facebook)

LIVE Qualifying: Saturday, March 23, 03:00 - 04:45 GMT (BT Sport 1/Eurosport 1/YouTube/Facebook)

LIVE Race: Saturday, March 23, 06:30 - 08:30 GMT (BT Sport 1/Eurosport 1/YouTube/Facebook/BBC Red Button/BBC Website)

Where to watch Formula E, Sanya E-Prix in USA?

LIVE Free Practice 1: Saturday, March 23, 19:25 - 19:25 EDT (Fox Sports Go/YouTube/Facebook)

LIVE Free Practice 2: Saturday, March 23, 01:30 - 02:30 EDT Fox Sports Go/YouTube/Facebook)

LIVE Qualifying: Saturday, March 23, 02:30 - 03:30 EDT (Fox Sports 2/ Fox Sports Racing/ Caffeine/ YouTube/Facebook)

LIVE Race: Saturday, March 23, 03:30 - 05:00 EDT (Fox Sports 1/ Fox Sports Racing/ Caffeine/ YouTube/Facebook)

Where to watch Formula E, Sanya E-Prix in Germany?

LIVE Free Practice 1: Saturday, March 23, 07:25 - 08:23 CST (YouTube/Facebook)

LIVE Free Practice2: Saturday, March 23, 09:30 - 10:15 CST (YouTube/Facebook)

LIVE Qualifying: Saturday, March 23, 05:00 - 06:00 CET (Eurosport 1)

LIVE Race: Saturday, March 23, 08:00 - 09:00 CET (Eurosport 1)

Where to watch Formula E, Sanya E-Prix in India?

LIVE Free Practice 1: Saturday, March 23, 07:25 - 08:23 CST (YouTube/Facebook)

LIVE Free Practice 2: Saturday, March 23, 09:30 - 10:15 CST (YouTube/Facebook)

LIVE Qualifying: Saturday, March 23, 08:35 - 10:05 IST (Sony ESPN)

LIVE Race: Saturday, March 23, 11:30 - 14:00 IST  (Sony ESPN)

How to watch Formula E, Sanya E-Prix Online, Live Stream Details

Formula E, Sanya E-Prix will be streamed online on Facebook and Youtube.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
2019 Formula E Championship Mahindra Racing Envision Virgin Racing Sam Bird 2019 Formula E Sanya ePrix
Monish Salimath
CONTRIBUTOR
MotoGP, Formula One, Touring Cars, Road Racing, Rallying
How it feels to drive a Formula E car
RELATED STORY
Formula E, Hong Kong E-Prix: 4 things we learnt
RELATED STORY
Gen1 vs Gen2 Formula E Car Onboard Lap Comparison | ABB FIA Formula E Championship
RELATED STORY
Incredible action in Formula E | E-Prix Antofagasta Minerals Santiago 2019
RELATED STORY
Formula E For Beginners: Everything You Need To Know About The Eco-Friendly Racing Series
RELATED STORY
Formula E: The future of motorsport?  
RELATED STORY
Best Moments Of The 2019 Formula E Season! 
RELATED STORY
Formula E: Da Costa wins first race of the 2018-19 season
RELATED STORY
Formula E Race Highlights - 2019 HKT Hong Kong E-Prix
RELATED STORY
Formula E takes over Mexico City in 90 seconds
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us