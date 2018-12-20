World’s top freestyle motocross riders to enthrall Mumbai in a FMX Showcase

Robbie Maddison in action

After captivating over 25,000 live spectators in New Delhi with hair-raising bike stunts for the first time in 2012 at Red Bull X-Fighters showcase, after seven years, Mumbai is all set to host world-renowned riders from across the globe in Mumbai for a jaw-dropping FMX showcase at the Gateway of India on 03 February 2019.

Famous for being the stunt double for Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage and Daniel Craig’s in Skyfall, Robbie Maddison is all geared up to enthrall the Indian audience with his acrobatic disbelief.

Joining this world record breaker are Red Bull X-Fighters World Tour Champion, Tom Pagès from France (who recently jumped a 10-storey replica of the Arc de Triomph in Las Vegas and Alexei Kolesnikov, the first rider to have landed a back flip in Russia. Along with the three Red Bull Athletes, international riders like Martin Koren, Radek Bilek & Julien Vanstippen will also be seen showcasing high octane biking skills.

Alexei Kolesnikov, Red Bull athlete said, “FMX Showcase is a grand event where athletes like me get an opportunity to showcase skills. I am really excited to be part of the show and to perform at the iconic

Gateway of India in front of the Mumbai crowd. I have heard a lot of about how enthusiastic the Indians are and thus I hope I can put out a special show for the people present there. I would also like to thank Red Bull for giving me this fantastic opportunity.”

Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation aims to position Maharashtra as an emerging destination for hosting various national and international events such as these. MTDC is supporting Red

Bull FMX Jam to encourage adventure sports activities in the state and position it as a leading destination to host international events.

Commenting on this Shri. Dinesh Kamble, Senior Manager, Festival, Publicity and PR, MTDC, “It is our pleasure to be associated with Red Bull for the FMX Jam in Mumbai, who have created an extraordinary adventure across the world. Through our association, we aim to show the spectators the best level of adventure sports activities in the city. We look forward to an endearing relationship and to achieve even more extraordinary results in the years to come.”

Created back in 2001, Red Bull X-Fighters is the most prestigious freestyle motocross (FMX) event series in the world with a 15-year history and more than 50 past events on six continents. The riders compete head-to-head through a series of knockout rounds in front of enthusiastic sell-out crowds. They execute unbelievable gravity-defying tricks on their motorcycles in some of the world´s most iconic locations.

The best FMX riders in the world are set to step it up and push the sport forward with innovative tricks year after year.