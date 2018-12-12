×
WRC: Sebastian Loeb agrees to a deal with Hyundai  

Kredy
ANALYST
News
9   //    12 Dec 2018, 20:24 IST

Sebastian Loeb has nine World Rally Championships to his name
Sebastian Loeb has nine World Rally Championships to his name

According to Motorsport.com, Sebastian Loeb has agreed to drive for the Hyundai team for the 2019 WRC championship, which is his first professional agreement outside of the PSA group. It is likely that the deal would be announced by Hyundai on 13 December 2018.

Peugeot's departure from FIA World Rallycross Championship at the end of the 2018 season left Loeb without a professional contract, which could've accelerated his move to drive for the South Korean manufacturer. The Frenchman finished the season in the fifth place while Sweden's Johan Kristoffersson took the championship for the second year in a row.

The nine-time WRC champion currently does not have a contract and is testing the PH Sport-run Peugeot 3008DKR in Abu Dhabi.

The Frenchman recently found success in 2018 after delivering a surprise win in Spain with the Citroen. It should be noted that at that point in time, it was not a full-time return and Loeb only participated in three events, which came after a gap of five years. This unexpected success might have prompted Sebastian Loeb to enter into a full-time contract with a professional team for one more WRC season.

Prior to this, Sebastian Loeb raced for the Citroen in the World Rally Championship for a long time, and it is with this team that the Frenchman made a name for himself, becoming the most successful rally car driver in the process. His last World Rally Championship came in the year 2012.

After moving away from the sport, Loeb plied his trade in World Touring Car Championship and managed to finish third two times in 2014 and 2015. The 2017 Dakar Rally was another success, for the Frenchman managed to secure a brilliant second place with a sensational driver and would be hoping to secure a good finish in the 2019 Dakar Rally as well.

WRC Sebastian Loeb
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
