Yash Aradhya set for his International Formula-4 debut

Yash Aradhya

Bengaluru: Namma Bengaluru boy Yash Aradhya, a multiple National Go-Karting and Formula 4 Champion is all set to debut in the FIA Formula-4 South East Asia being held on May 11 & 12 at Buriram, Thailand. With this Yash is making a big leap in his motorsports international career.

The FIA Formula-4 South East Asia, attracts talent from across South East Asia, consisting of 10 rounds with 4 races in each round totaling to 40 races will be held across Malaysia, Thailand, India and Philippines. Out of the 10 rounds, the points of 8 rounds are calculated to the Championship. Yash has missed 2 rounds due to his exams and resource planning.

An elated Yash said “I am all excited to race in these countries for the first time, I will need to focus and learn the tracks, adapt to the car as quickly as possible, I have to give my best for all the races as I have already missed 2 rounds. I am confident that I will make my country proud.”

With support from the super brands like Aquaguard, Cycle Pure, Bharat Forge and Lakshya, Yash is all geared up to make his mark in South East Asia and bring laurels to the country.

According to Shashank Sinha, Chief Transformation Officer, Eureka Forbes, “If one looks at Yash’s stage by stage progression, from his early days of Go-Karting to International debut in Formaul-4, the career growth of Yash has been very progressive with a clear focus to reach the top league and we strongly believe that Yash has the potential to reach there. We at Eureka Forbes have always believed that health and happiness are the primary source for progression in life and Yash has proved that for us.” We wish Yash the very best for his International Formula-4 debut, he added.

Yash started his motorsports career at an age of 9 in the platform created by JK Tyres, under the guidance of Akbar Ebrahim by debuting in the JK Tyre MMS Rotax Max Karting Championship India and was titled the Vice Champion Rookie in Micro category, from then on Yash has won multiple championship. In a career span of 7 years, Yash has 59 Race Podiums and 13 National Championship titles all by the age of 16.

Summary of Yash championship titles:

2017

Champion- JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship - Rookie

Champion- MMS FMSCI Rotax Max National Karting Championship India

Vice Champion- MRF MMSC FMSCI National Racing Championship Formula LGB 1300

Vice Champion- MRF MMSC FMSCI National Racing Championship Formula LGB 1300 Rookie

Vice Champion – Formula Junior Racing Series – Formula-4 LGB India

2016

Vice Champion - JK Tyre Rotax Max National Karting Championship India

Vice Champion - JK Tyre MMS Rotax Max National Kart Open

Vice Champion - JK Tyre MMS Rotax Max National Rookie Championship

2014

Champion- JK Tyre Rotax Max National Karting Championship India

Champion- JK Tyre MMS National Kart Open

2013

Vice Champion- JK Tyre Rotax Max National Karting Championship India

Champion- JK Tyre MMS National Kart Open

2012

Vice Champion- JK Tyre MMS Rotax Rookie Cup