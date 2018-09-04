Youngster from Mizoram get's a ticket to MotoGP Rookie cup Qualifiers

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 122 // 04 Sep 2018, 13:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jerome Vanlalrengpuia

Mizoram’s Jerome Vanlalrengpuia wins the third edition of Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup and grabs the ticket to the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup qualifiers in Spain this year. Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup returned to Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore for the final round (round 2) of great competitive racing on the weekend of 1st – 2nd September. The riders had an action packed weekend beginning with multiple Practice Sessions and Rider Briefing on Friday. Saturday hosted Qualifying sessions followed by Race 1. The weekend culminated on Sunday with Race 2.

Aizawl’s Jerome Vanlalrengpuia booked his trip to Spain for the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup qualifiers next month. Jerome posted the fastest timing in the qualifiers over the two rounds of Red Bull Road to Rookies. Winning Race 1 on Saturday, Jerome finished on 32 points along with PC Andy Lalhmangaihsanga, who clinched Race 2 on Sunday. In Red Bull Road to Rookies Round 1, it was Zothanmawia from Aizwal, who took the top-honours in both, the Race 1, and Race 2 conducted but was not able to participate in the second (final) round due to injury involved in a practice accident.

Young biking enthusiasts, between 12 and 16 years of age, had a chance to showcase their prowess on an international stage, with the 3rd edition of Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup. It not only defines a new category in the sport in India but also gives the best motorcycle racer in the country a chance to be a part of the internationally acclaimed Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup 2018! Since its inception in 2007, Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup has grown into one of the most thrilling two-wheel spectacles in the world. The Rookies Cup has released new stars into the world of Grand Prix racing; both Moto2 and Moto3 World Champions in 2015 were ex-Rookies.