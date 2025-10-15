10 NASCAR drivers with the most top-10 Xfinity finishes ft. Justin Allgaier

Justin Allgaier reached a major career milestone this past weekend, recording his 300th Xfinity Series top-10 finish and cementing his place as the all-time leader in NASCAR’s second tier. He achieved the feat during the playoff weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, highlighting the difficulty of consistently delivering results in a series defined by turnover, Cup ringers, and resource gaps.

The Xfinity Series has long been Cup’s feeder category. It develops young drivers and keeps seasoned veterans sharp. However, that role also breeds instability. Roster changes are common as prospects move up. Cup drivers occasionally race part-time in Xfinity cars, adding more variables to the weekly result sheet and eventually making consistency rare in the series.

Here are 10 drivers with the most top-10 finishes in NASCAR Xfinity Series history.

10 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers with the most top-10 finishes

#10 Dale Jarrett - Starts: 330 | Top 10s: 173

Apart from having a successful Cup Series career, Dale Jarrett also made a name for himself in the Busch Series. His 173 top-10s came at a time when funding was scarce. The Hall of Famer’s Xfinity career helped shape his early development, with all his 11 wins and 152 of those top-tens coming in the No. 32 Isenhower Brothers Racing car.

#9 Brad Keselowski - Starts: 257 | Top 10s: 174

Brad Keselowski was among the first modern drivers to balance Xfinity participation while chasing Cup glory. Driving the Team Penske No. 22 Ford, he won 39 times in 257 races and last ran in 2020.

#8 Carl Edwards - Starts: 245 | Top 10s: 174

Carl Edwards ran full-time in the Busch Series from 2005 to 2011 and was a weekly contender for Roush Fenway Racing. The Hall of Famer won the 2007 Busch Series and finished in the top 10 in more than 70% of his 245 starts.

#7 Jason Keller - Starts: 520 | Top 10s: 175

Jason Keller has 10 wins and 175 top-10s across 520 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in the 2000s. Seven of those came running with PPC Racing's No. 57 Ford, in a career that lasted almost two decades.

#6 Tommy Houston - Starts: 418 | Top 10s: 198

A founding figure of the series, Tommy Houston raced in the second-tier from 1982 to 1996 and won 24 races in 418 starts. 23 of those wins came in his No. 6 car that he drove part-time for multiple teams. He amassed 198 top-10s, a total that stands among the highest after decades.

#5 Matt Kenseth - Starts: 288 | Top 10s: 202

Kenseth was a regular front-runner in the late-1990s Busch Series. The 2003 NASCAR Cup Series winner continued to run until 2015, winning 29 races and finishing in the top ten 202 times.

#4 Elliott Sadler - Starts: 397 | Top 10s: 227

Sadler was one of NASCAR’s most consistent drivers, never to win an Xfinity title. The closest he came was in 2012 when he finished runner-up. His career in the second tier spanned from 1995 to 2019, during which he amassed 227 top tens and 13 wins in 397 races.

#3 Kevin Harvick - Starts: 349 | Top 10s: 261

Harvick’s Xfinity dominance was unmatched during his prime. He won the Busch Series title twice in 2001 and 2006, running dual schedules for over two decades. “Happy” collected wins at will and nearly a top-10 in three out of every four starts. Harvick finished with 47 wins and 261 top-tens.

#2 Kyle Busch - Starts: 367 | Top 10s: 267

Busch’s statistical dominance is staggering. With a record 102 wins and 267 top-10s, he turned NASCAR Xfinity appearances into masterclasses of speed and control. The 2009 champion has set a five-race cap in recent seasons, but remains the most impactful modern Cup racer in the second tier.

#1 Justin Allgaier - Starts: 501 | Top 10s: 300

Allgaier’s milestone top-10 at Las Vegas solidified his place atop Xfinity’s all-time list. Since debuting in 2008, he’s become the series’ modern ironman with 28 wins, competing in 15 full-time campaigns through multiple car generations and rule changes. His success reflects both his skill and the stability provided by JR Motorsports.

