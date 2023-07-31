NASCAR

2023 Cup Series: All the NASCAR winners this year after Chris Buescher’s win in Richmond

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Race winner Chris Buescher at the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on July 30, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season kicked off at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 5 and will finish at the Phoenix Raceway on November 5. Martin Truex Jr. won at the Coliseum.

Here is a list of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series winners, starting from the Daytona 500 till date.

Driver | Date | Race | Circuit

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. | Feb 19 | Daytona 500 | Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500

Kyle Busch | Feb 26 | Auto Club 400 | Auto Club Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Pala Casino 400

William Byron | March 5 | Pennzoil 400 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400

William Byron | March 12 | United Rentals Work United 500 | Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500

Joey Logano | March 19 | Ambetter Health 400 | Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400

Tyler Reddick | March 26 | EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix | COTA

NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Kyle Larson | April 2 | Toyota Owners 400 | Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400

Christopher Bell | April 9 | Food City Dirt Race | Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt

NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race

Kyle Larson | April 16 | NOCO 400 | Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400

Kyle Busch | April 23 | GEICO 500 | Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500

Martin Truex Jr. | April 30 | Würth 400 | Dover Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400

Denny Hamlin | May 7 | AdventHealth 400 | Kansas Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400

William Byron | May 14 | Goodyear 400 | Darlington Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400

Ryan Blaney | May 29 | Coca-Cola 600 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600

Kyle Busch | June 4 | Enjoy Illinois 300 | World Wide Technology Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300

Martin Truex Jr. | June 11 | Toyota/Save Mart 350 | Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota / Save Mart 350

Ross Chastain | June 25 | Ally 400 | Nashville Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400

Shane van Gisbergen | July 2 | Grant Park 220 | Chicago Street Course

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220

William Byron | July 9 | Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart | Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart

Martin Truex Jr. | July 16 | Crayon 301 | New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301

Denny Hamlin | July 23 | HighPoint.com 400 | Pocono Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400

Chris Buescher | July 30 | Cook Out 400 | Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff List after Cook Out 400

Chris Buescher's victory at the Cook Out 400 guaranteed him a spot in the 2023 Playoffs. Here is what the current playoff slots look like:

POSITION

DRIVER

RACE WINS

1

Martin Truex Jr

3

2

William Byron

4

3

Denny Hamlin

2

4

Kyle Busch

3

5

Kyle Larson

2

6

Ross Chastain

1

7

Christopher Bell

1

8

Ryan Blaney

1

9

Joey Logano

1

10

Tyler Reddick

1

11

Chris Buescher

1

12

Kevin Harvick

0

13

Ricky Stenhouse Jr

1

14

Brad Keselowski

0

15

Bubba Wallace

0

16

Michael McDowell

0

