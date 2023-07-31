2023 Cup Series: All the NASCAR winners this year after Chris Buescher’s win in Richmond

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season kicked off at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 5 and will finish at the Phoenix Raceway on November 5. Martin Truex Jr. won at the Coliseum.

Here is a list of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series winners, starting from the Daytona 500 till date.

Driver | Date | Race | Circuit

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. | Feb 19 | Daytona 500 | Daytona International Speedway

Kyle Busch | Feb 26 | Auto Club 400 | Auto Club Speedway

William Byron | March 5 | Pennzoil 400 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

William Byron | March 12 | United Rentals Work United 500 | Phoenix Raceway

Joey Logano | March 19 | Ambetter Health 400 | Atlanta Motor Speedway

Tyler Reddick | March 26 | EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix | COTA

Kyle Larson | April 2 | Toyota Owners 400 | Richmond Raceway

Christopher Bell | April 9 | Food City Dirt Race | Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt

Kyle Larson | April 16 | NOCO 400 | Martinsville Speedway

Kyle Busch | April 23 | GEICO 500 | Talladega Superspeedway

Martin Truex Jr. | April 30 | Würth 400 | Dover Motor Speedway

Denny Hamlin | May 7 | AdventHealth 400 | Kansas Speedway

William Byron | May 14 | Goodyear 400 | Darlington Raceway

Ryan Blaney | May 29 | Coca-Cola 600 | Charlotte Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch | June 4 | Enjoy Illinois 300 | World Wide Technology Raceway

Martin Truex Jr. | June 11 | Toyota/Save Mart 350 | Sonoma Raceway

Ross Chastain | June 25 | Ally 400 | Nashville Superspeedway

Shane van Gisbergen | July 2 | Grant Park 220 | Chicago Street Course

William Byron | July 9 | Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart | Atlanta Motor Speedway

Martin Truex Jr. | July 16 | Crayon 301 | New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Denny Hamlin | July 23 | HighPoint.com 400 | Pocono Raceway

Chris Buescher | July 30 | Cook Out 400 | Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff List after Cook Out 400

Chris Buescher's victory at the Cook Out 400 guaranteed him a spot in the 2023 Playoffs. Here is what the current playoff slots look like:

POSITION DRIVER RACE WINS 1 Martin Truex Jr 3 2 William Byron 4 3 Denny Hamlin 2 4 Kyle Busch 3 5 Kyle Larson 2 6 Ross Chastain 1 7 Christopher Bell 1 8 Ryan Blaney 1 9 Joey Logano 1 10 Tyler Reddick 1 11 Chris Buescher 1 12 Kevin Harvick 0 13 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 1 14 Brad Keselowski 0 15 Bubba Wallace 0 16 Michael McDowell 0