2024 NASCAR Busch Light Clash: Winners and Losers

The 2024 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum saw NASCAR conduct an event under unprecedented conditions.

Unfavourable weather looming over the Los Angeles area, where the LA Memorial Coliseum is situated, saw the exhibition-style race run earlier than originally planned. Severe threats of rain and flooding in the area throughout Sunday and the subsequent week saw the governing body prepone the event to Saturday, including the NASCAR Mexico Series' debut at the track as well.

The qualifying heat races ahead of the main race were cancelled and the Cup Series grid was set using times from practice.

Drivers raced on the Bullring-style track in typical fashion, with liberal use of their bumpers, as well as several cars being spun around. Some drivers fared better than others during the event owing to either inherent speed, qualifying position, or a combination of the two.

As the NASCAR fraternity waits for the upcoming Daytona 500, here is a look back at the first official Cup Series race of 2024.

2024 NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

Winner: Denny Hamlin

Kicking off his season in the best possible way, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver claimed the top spot on the podium during the exhibition-style event at the LA Memorial Coliseum. The #11 Toyota Camry XSE tease naysayers in typical fashion after getting out of his car, repeating a similar version of his quote from last year.

Loser: Ty Gibbs

Denny Hamlin's teammate Ty Gibbs kicked off his second NASCAR Cup Series season with a disappointing result. Despite looking like the car to beat on the day and leading several laps, Gibbs could not manage to finish in the top 15 due to on-track troubles.

Winner: Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch managed to keep his streak alive of finishing in the top 3 during the sport's last three visits to the Coliseum. Despite failing to win in his last three appearances, Busch has managed to bag two P3 and 1 P1 results at the track.

Loser: Christopher Bell

Christopher Bell was the sole car from Coach Gibbs' racing outfit to not qualify for the main event on Saturday. Seen struggling for pace during practice, the #20 Toyota Camry XSE driver was seemingly lost on the reason for his lack of speed.

Winner: NASCAR

NASCAR as the governing body of the sport also deserved props after managing to host the complete length of the 2024 Busch Light Clash this year, despite repeated weather warnings. Deciding to move the event up instead of postponing it to the next week, many fans and drivers seemed to applaud the sport for their quick, critical decision-making.

Loser: Austin Dillon

Despite managing to finish second and third during previous attempts at the Busch Light Clash, Kyle Busch's teammate Austin Dillon could not qualify for the race this season. Coming off a lackluster season in terms of comparison with his teammate as well as his isolated performance, Dillon will need to improve on his performance.

The 2024 Daytona 500 goes live on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 2:30 pm ET.