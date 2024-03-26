2024 NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: Winners & Losers

The 2024 NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix saw Cup Series drivers kick off the first road course race of the year at the vast Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron managed to clinch victory after dominating the race with a substantial lead over Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell as the checkered flag fell.

The top 5 spots were occupied by either Hendrick Motorsports drivers or drivers from the Joe Gibbs Racing camp, continuing the two teams' battle for victory every weekend this year so far.

Tyler Reddick was the sole driver representing 23XI Racing in the top 5 positions. The #45 Toyota Camry XSE driver did not manage to replicate his victory at the track from last year this weekend.

Marking the first of 5 road course events this season, the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is NASCAR's premier road course race amongst a calendar that also includes highlights such as Watkins Glen International and Sonoma Raceway.

Before drivers return to oval racing next weekend at the 0.75-mile-long Richmond Raceway, here is a look back at which drivers capitalized in Texas and who failed to make an impact.

Winners & Losers from 2024 NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Winner: William Byron

The driver of the #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, William Byron managed to clinch his second win of the season after the famed Daytona 500 this Sunday.

The young 26-year-old also managed to claim the spot for the most wins since NASCAR's introduction of the Next Gen Cup Series car, reaching a total of 10 after his win in COTA.

Loser: Tyler Reddick

Despite being within the top 5 and in contention for the victory in Texas, 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick will be left disappointed at what was unquestionably the California native's forte.

Reddick has proven his mastery at road course races at his previous team Richard Childress Racing as well, by winning the last Cup Series race held at Road America.

Winner: Christopher Bell

Despite having a less-than-ideal run-in with former teammate Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell managed to finish within sight of William Byron as the #20 Toyota Camry XSE driver tried to close the gap with Byron during the final laps of the event. Bell's P2 finish in COTA also marks his third consecutive top-10 finish this season.

Loser: Michael McDowell

Power steering failure for Front Row Motorsports' Michael McDowell meant the 39-year-old NASCAR veteran could only manage an ultimate P38 during the event. This marks McDowell's second finish outside the top 35 during this year.

Winner: Alex Bowman

Recovering from dismal performances during the past season, Alex Bowman managed to claim his third top-5 finish this year with a P4 finish in Texas. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was also seen challenging for the win at the Circuit of the Americas in 2022 before Ross Chastain clinched the first victory of his Cup Series career.

Loser: Noah Gragson

Stewart-Haas Racing's Noah Gragson has not had the easiest return to NASCAR with unpredictable performance from Tony Stewart's Cup Series team, which admittedly is in the process of reimagining its operations. Gragson finished in P34, his second consecutive finish outside the top 30 in the last two events.