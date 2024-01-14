How much is Tony Stewart worth? Exploring former NASCAR driver and current team owner’s assets and more

Tony Stewart, widely known as "Smoke" in the NASCAR world, transitioned from the driver's seat to a prominent role in the business realm. His journey commenced on go-karting tracks, progressing through USAC championships to IndyCar success, marked by a 1997 IndyCar crown. In 1999, Stewart shifted gears to NASCAR, securing a Winston Cup Series championship in 2002, followed by two more titles in 2005 and 2011.

Throughout his racing career, Stewart's estimated annual earning was around $30 million, including salary of about $12.5 million, endorsements of about $6 million along with sponsorships. Upon retiring at the end of the 2016 season, Stewart embraced entrepreneurship by co-founding Stewart-Haas Racing, a powerhouse NASCAR team.

SHR's notable achievements include two Cup Series championships in 2011 and 2014, featuring drivers such Kevin Harvick and Cole Custer. Additionally, Stewart owns the renowned Eldora Speedway, a dirt track known for its exciting races and passionate fan base.

Stewart's financial success, including driver earnings, team ownership stakes, Eldora Speedway and potential other investments, places his estimated net worth between $90 million and $105 million. However, beyond the monetary figures, Stewart's legacy is defined by his three-time NASCAR championships, IndyCar victory and his role as an influential businessman shaping the racing landscape.

Tony Stewart's impact extends beyond financial metrics; his personality, competitiveness and dedication to the sport have earned him a devoted fan following and position in racing history. As he navigates Stewart-Haas Racing towards future triumphs, Tony Stewart's story remains a source of inspiration for racing enthusiasts worldwide.

List of some of the wealthiest Nascar drivers apart from Tony Stewart

Jeff Gordon has amassed around $210 million with four NASCAR Cup Series championships and 93 race wins, ranking third all-time. Despite retiring from full-time competition, Gordon continues to generate income through Xfinity Series ventures.

Expand Tweet

Jimmie Johnson, tied for a record seven NASCAR Cup Series championships, holds a net worth of approximately $170 million. His 83 wins, sixth all-time, contribute to his financial success. Despite retiring full-time in 2020, Johnson made a part-time comeback in 2023, showcasing the enduring appeal of racing.

Kyle Busch, a two-time champion with 63 wins (9th all-time), boasts an estimated net worth of $80 million. Currently racing for Richard Childress Racing, Busch's competitive spirit ensures continued financial success.

Expand Tweet

Denny Hamlin, with three Daytona 500 victories and 51 wins (19th all-time), enjoys an estimated net worth of $65 million. Steering for Joe Gibbs Racing, Hamlin's talent and tenacity secure his position on this financial podium.