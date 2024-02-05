3 major takeaways from the 2024 NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

Busch Light Clash's return to the LA Memorial Coliseum has managed to kick off the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season under unprecedented circumstances. The exhibition-style race saw drivers race on 'bullring-style' short-track in a typically aggressive fashion, with the threat of inclement weather keeping the governing body on their toes.

The main event originally scheduled to run on Sunday at 8:00 pm ET was shifted to Saturday, along with the inaugural NASCAR Mexico Series race at the venue as well. This was done due to reports of extreme rains and possible flooding in the Los Angeles area starting on Sunday and extending over the subsequent week.

The consensus around the Busch Light Clash's third running at the LA Memorial Coliseum was that as the sport's contract with the track expires this season, the event could be shifted to another possibly new venue. Denny Hamlin managed to kick off his 2024 campaign in the best way possible last Saturday as the Joe Gibbs Racing driver emerged as the winner.

Here are three key takeaways from the 2024 Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

3. NASCAR's quick decision-making potentially saved the event

Despite unprecedented weather conditions in the area, the governing body managed to keep everything under control as the original starting time for the 2024 Busch Light Clash neared. Often criticized for not taking the right calls in time, the stock car racing fraternity as well as drivers applauded the NASCAR's decision to prepone the race.

Despite doubts over weather conditions on Saturday, drivers like Chase Elliot were on board with the idea of a race being held earlier than usual, which meant at least the broadcast of the event remained unaffected to some extent.

2. Denny Hamlin kicks off 2024 campaign in style

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin managed to kick off his 2024 season in the best way possible by winning the exhibition-style race on Saturday. Despite no points being awarded from the same for the regular season, Hamlin and the #11 crew take away crucial momentum and morale boost from Los Angeles.

1. The future of the Busch Light Clash lies elsewhere

The future of the exhibition-style race lies at other venues going forward. Having run the originally intended purpose of engaging with a new audience, NASCAR can switch up venues to recreate the same buzz around the event, as was the case in 2022. The track's contract with the governing body is also coming to an end this year.

Coupled with the weather threat, 2024 could be the final year of the Clash at Coliseum.